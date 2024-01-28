Sensex (    %)
                        
Modi wave felt across India including Odisha: Union minister Pradhan

Pradhan said this while attending booth-level public contact programmes in Bhubaneswar and Pipili

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

To add to the BJP's growth, Pradhan said, "People of Odisha are reposing their faith in the guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Modi guarantee," he said

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 9:58 PM IST

Claiming that India has been witnessing a "Modi Wave", senior BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday asserted that Odisha is all set to witness a major political change with the people of the state reposing trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Pradhan said this while attending booth-level public contact programmes in Bhubaneswar and Pipili.
"Today, entire India including Odisha has been witnessing a Modi wave. The blessings and respect of the people of Odisha towards the Prime Minister are increasing. Modi guarantee is the hope of people," Pradhan said.
During the booth-level public contact programmes, he had breakfast and food in house of BJP workers in different places and also painted the party's poll symbol 'lotus' at the doorstep of the house he visited.
Taking to X, Pradhan said, "Joined a walk at Gobindpur Siula I Pipili, the heart of rich art, culture and heritage. I put stickers on Modiji's message in every house and met the village elders, women and youths and distributed pamphlet prepared on the successful schemes implemented by the Modi government."

Speaking to reporters in the state capital, Pradhan said politics in Odisha has been taking a turn as people at the grassroots level have made up their minds to go in for a significant change in the upcoming elections. He said there is a lot of enthusiasm among women and youth about the Prime Minister Modi.
To add to the BJP's growth, Pradhan said, "People of Odisha are reposing their faith in the guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Modi guarantee," he said.
"I sincerely feel that the Modi guarantee will definitely do magic in Odisha in the upcoming elections and bring a major change in the state's political scenario," Pradhan said. He said the morale of workers and leaders of BJP and youths in Odisha is high as the prime minister is scheduled to visit Odisha next month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Dharmendra Pradhan Narendra Modi Odisha BJP

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 9:58 PM IST

