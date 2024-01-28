Nitish Kumar is natural ally, with him we will sweep LS polls: JP Nadda

Addressing a press conference here, shortly after he attended Kumar's swearing in with his party as an alliance partner, BJP national president JP Nadda asserted that NDA will "sweep" the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

BJP on Sunday described the party's alliance with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as "natural" and asserted that the coalition will benefit the state.

He also attacked the opposition bloc INDIA, saying it stands for "bhrashtachar bachao, parivar bachao( protect corruption and save the family).

He said the new NDA government headed by Nitish Kumar will make 'Ujjwal Bihar.'



"The people of Bihar had given the mandate in the last assembly polls to our natural alliance with Nitish Kumar. Bihar has gained whenever we have been in power together, be it in terms of law and order or economic development," he said.

He asserted that "Bihar will again see growth propelled by double engine, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm at the Centre".

He also said, "We are confident that the NDA will sweep the Lok Sabha polls and win all the 40 seats in Bihar. We will also form the next government in the state after the assembly elections".