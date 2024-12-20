Business Standard

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 10:06 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Nishikant Dubey seeks action against Rahul for sharing Shah's edited speech

Nishikant Dubey seeks action against Rahul for sharing Shah's edited speech

Dubey said, This time he (Gandhi) has surpassed all the limits of sensible behaviour

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of showing "criminally edited" speech of Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has submitted a breach of privilege notice against the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha to Speaker Om Birla.

In his communication to Birla, Dubey alleged that Gandhi has exhibited yet another case of "political bankruptcy" by sharing on social media, especially X, the "edited" version of Shah's Rajya Sabha speech with the sole intent of stoking public sentiments and lowering the dignity of Parliament and the country.

The Congress has shared a short clip of Shah's speech during the discussion on the Constitution to accuse him of insulting B R Ambedkar, with the home minister charging the party with distorting his address.

 

He said the home minister in his speech had raised the objectionable treatment given to Ambedkar by none other than the first prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru.

He alleged that Gandhi cleverly and out-of-context quoted the parliamentary proceedings as well as Shah's speech with the ulterior motive of not only lowering the dignity of Parliament but also defaming him.

Also Read

Fire, Fire accident

LIVE news: Five charred to death after massive fire outside Jaipur petrol pump

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

Congress will be finished if it continues spreading lies, says Haryana CM

Crackers being sold on carts amid ban in Delhi's Chandni Chowk. With an AQI of 268 on Tuesday, city's air quality remained in the ‘poor' category | Photo: Anushka Bhardwaj

News updates: Delhi govt imposes 'perpetual ban' on firecrackers in city

Protest, Parliament Protest, Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Parliament scuffle: Delhi Police registers FIR against Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

BJP using distraction politics to divert from Adani, Ambedkar: Congress

Dubey said, "This time he (Gandhi) has surpassed all the limits of sensible behaviour expected from the Leader of Opposition of Lok Sabha and thus committed the offence of 'Breach of Parliamentary Privileges' and 'Contempt of the House' which calls for exemplary punishment."  The punishment, he said, could not be less that his immediate suspension from the House and its committees followed by thorough investigation by the Committee of Privileges.

It will be the prerogative of the Speaker now to decide what action to take on Dubey's letter.

The fourth term BJP MP alleged that Gandhi has a long list of parliamentary misdemeanours to please his "self-proclaimed harbinger of regime change" that is George Soros, a US-based billionaire investor and liberal activist.

He accused Gandhi of trying to foment unrest and claimed that it was no coincidence that "concocted" articles to target the government or statutory bodies are published just before a Parliament session and the Congress leader uses them to defame important functionaries and institutions.

He said, "Gandhi is a habitual offender of fomenting the sentiments of public on false and fabricated narratives.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan, RSS Sarsanghchalak

RSS chief Bhagwat bats for inclusive society, frowns upon new disputes

Parliament, New Parliament

Panel on ONOE Bills expanded to 39 members for wider representation

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

FIR against Rahul diversionary tactic in response to his protest: Venugopal

Kangana Ranaut

Shameful, Congress party's violence reached Parliament: Kangana Ranaut

Pratap Sarangi

BJP, Congress trade charges over attack on MPs in Parliament complex

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Amit Shah BJP Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon