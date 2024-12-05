Business Standard
Home / Politics / No Sena MLA to be in new govt if Shinde doesn't become dy CM: Party leader

No Sena MLA to be in new govt if Shinde doesn't become dy CM: Party leader

Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant also said no MLA from the party has the intention to become deputy CM and the post should be occupied only by Shinde

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

Shiv Sena head Eknath Shinde, who served as chief minister in the outgoing government, has indicated that he is reluctant to join the new government as deputy CM (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant on Thursday said no MLA from the party will accept any responsibility in the new Maharashtra government if Eknath Shinde does not take oath as deputy chief minister.

Talking to reporters hours ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Samant also said no MLA from the Shiv Sena has the intention to become deputy CM and the post should be occupied only by Shinde.

Shiv Sena head Eknath Shinde, who served as chief minister in the outgoing government, has indicated that he is reluctant to join the new government as deputy CM.

BJP legislature party leader Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn-in as the new chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday evening at a grand ceremony here to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 

Fadnavis would be taking oath along with two deputy chief ministers, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar told reporters earlier in the day.

"If Eknath Shinde does not accept the deputy CM's post, no MLA from Shiv Sena will accept any responsibility in the government," Samant said.

More From This Section

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

BRS MLA held for 'threatening, abusing' police official in Hyderabad

Ram Niwas Goel, Speaker of Delhi Assembly

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel retires from electoral politics

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Arjun Ram, Meghwal, Arjun

Law minister Meghwal slams Congress for not giving Ambedkar his due

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

PM Modi can't get Adani investigated, says Rahul as Oppn protests in Parl

Dr G Parmeshwara, Karnataka minister

Are they trying to influence: K'taka minister after ED writes to Lokayukta

"We have made it very clear to Shinde that he must become deputy chief minister in the new government," the Shiv Sena leader said.

Samant said he was confident that Shinde would agree to their demand.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra CM oath taking ceremony LIVE: 'Sena MLAs won't accept any role if Shinde isn't Dy CM'

Sanjay Raut

Eknath Shinde's era over, will never be CM again, says Sanjay Raut

Protest, Parliament Protest

INDIA bloc MPs hold protest in Parliament over Adani issue, seek JPC probe

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader EknathShinde with Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis (left) of the BJP leader and AjitPawar (right) of the NCP, after the Mahayuti's landslide victory in the Assembly polls. The alliance regained as many as 1

BJP to elect legislature party leader who would become next Maharashtra CM

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra caretaker CM Eknath Shinde briefly hospitalised, discharged

Topics : Eknath Shinde Devendra Fadnavis Shiv Sena Bharatiya Janata Party Maharashtra government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDevendra Fadnavis Oath Taking Ceremony LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon