Centre's ordinance necessary for maintaining Delhi's dignity: BJP

"Delhi is the national capital and whatever happens here has an impact all over the country and the world," BJP said, adding the ordinance was necessary for maintaining Delhi's dignity

Press Trust of India New Delhi
BJP

Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2023 | 1:50 PM IST
The BJP on Saturday welcomed the Centre's ordinance on transfer and postings of bureaucrats in Delhi, alleging that the Kejriwal government was "intimidating" officers and "misusing" its powers under the cover of the recent Supreme Court verdict on services matters.

Speaking at a press conference, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the ordinance was necessary for maintaining the dignity of Delhi and protecting people's interests.

The Centre promulgated an ordinance on Friday to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

This came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services, excluding those related to police, public order and land, in Delhi to the elected government.

"Delhi is the national capital and whatever happens here has an impact all over the country and the world," Sachdeva said, adding the ordinance was necessary for maintaining Delhi's dignity.

"Will you (Delhi government) resort to hooliganism and intimidation of officers, and misuse power under the cover of the Supreme Court verdict," he asked.

The BJP leader said his party will not remain a silent spectator.

Immediately after the Supreme Court verdict, Sachdeva charged, the Kejriwal government started "snatching" files from the Vigilance department related to probes into its "scams and corruption".

The lock of the vigilance officer's room at the Delhi Secretariat was broken and files related to the excise "scam", renovation of the chief minister's residence and the feedback unit probe were photocopied, he alleged.

The National Capital Civil Service Authority will comprise the chief minister of the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi as its chairperson, along with the chief secretary and the principal home secretary, who will be the member secretary to the authority.

"Notwithstanding anything contained in any law for the time being in force, the National Capital Civil Service Authority shall have the responsibility to recommend the transfers and postings of all the Group 'A' officers and officers of DANICS serving in the affairs of the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi but not officers serving in connection with any subject matter," the ordinance read.

Earlier in the day, the AAP termed the ordinance "unconstitutional" and said it was a move to snatch the power given to the Delhi government by the Supreme Court in services matters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP Delhi civil services AAP government

First Published: May 20 2023 | 1:50 PM IST

