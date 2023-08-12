Confirmation

Oppn ran away during no-confidence, PM Modi slams TMC's 'terror politics'

The no-confidence motion against the Modi government was defeated through a voice vote in the Lok Sabha on Thursday after opposition MPs staged a walkout

Narendra Modi, PM Modi

Photo: ANI Twitter

Press Trust of India Kolaghat (WB)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 2:16 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed the opposition parties for walking out from Parliament during the no-confidence motion and said his government has defeated the "negativity being spread" by them across the country.
PM Modi, who virtually addressed the Panchayati Raj Parishad in West Bengal, criticised the ruling TMC for using "terror and threats" to intimidate the opposition in the state during the rural poll last month.
"Only two days back, we had defeated the opposition's no-confidence motion in Parliament. We had also defeated the negativity being spread by them. The opposition parties didn't want voting as it would have exposed the cracks in their alliance. They ran away from the House," he said while addressing the programme.
The no-confidence motion against the Modi government was defeated through a voice vote in the Lok Sabha on Thursday after opposition MPs staged a walkout.
A no-confidence motion is a formal proposal moved by a member against the government in Lok Sabha under Rule 198 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha.
PM Modi also alleged that the opposition parties "didn't want a discussion" on Manipur.

"They were not serious about any discussion, they just wanted to do politics over it," he claimed.
Hitting out at the Congress' decade-old slogan "Garibi hatao" (eliminate poverty), the prime minister said, "In reality, they have done nothing to remove poverty and uplift the living conditions of the poor people of the country."

He claimed that the BJP government has "taken steps for the overall development of the poor in the country".
Alleging that the ruling TMC let loose a reign of terror in West Bengal during the rural polls, PM Modi said despite such threats, people have blessed BJP candidates.
"In Bengal, violence has been used as a means to threaten the opposition. But despite this, love of the people of Bengal has led to the people's victory. But when our candidates have won, they are not allowed to take out a procession. If some take out a procession, they are attacked. This is TMC's politics," he alleged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Narendra Modi no confidence motion Lok Sabha Opposition TMC All India Trinamool Congress

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 2:16 PM IST

