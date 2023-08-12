Confirmation

Opposition's walkout from Lok Sabha exposed their design: Assam CM

The chief minister also praised PM Modi's speech and said he spoke from his heart adding that he showed his affection for the people of Manipur

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

He also said that the Opposition just wanted to disrupt the Parliament

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 8:09 AM IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday hit out at the Opposition as they staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the motion of no confidence and said that their walkout exposed their design that thay had nothing to do with Manipur.
He also said that the Opposition just wanted to disrupt the Parliament.
"Opposition demanded that PM Modi should speak on Manipur and when he started speaking they walked out. That completely exposed their design that the intention of the opposition was nothing to do with Manipur. They just wanted to disrupt the Parliament," CM Sarma said.
The chief minister also praised PM Modi's speech and said he spoke from his heart adding that he showed his affection for the people of Manipur.
"PM Modi spoke from his heart. He also showed his affection for the people of Manipur. As a principal party, they should have listened to Prime Minister's speech till the last," CM Sarma said.
As the Prime Minister was taking on the Opposition on several issues, the members of I.N.D.I.A bloc staged a walkout from the House, literally making the Opposition benches empty.

However, the no-confidence motion was defeated in the Lok Sabha.
The NDA defeated the no-confidence motion comfortably with a voice vote in the Lok Sabha.
Meanwhile, PM Modi on Thursday, while speaking on a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, 'assured' for strictest punishment for the accused who indulged in crimes against women.
Asserting that state and central government are working to restore peace in Manipur, the PM said that the government is taking steps to bring normalcy there.
"Both the state and central governments are doing everything possible to ensure that the accused get the strictest punishment. I want to assure the people that peace will be restored in Manipur in the coming time," PM Modi said while replying to the no-confidence motion against his government.
"There are serious crimes against women and they are unforgivable," he added.
He further said the country is with the people of Manipur.
"I want to tell people of Manipur including women and daughters of Manipur that the country is with you," he added.
The opposition moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government on July 26 which was taken up by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
The three days of the motion witnessed a fierce battle between the ruling and the Opposition coalitions over the Manipur violence and other raging issues.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 8:08 AM IST

