Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Pune Porsche crash: Two suspended cops sacked over lapses in investigation

Pune Porsche crash: Two suspended cops sacked over lapses in investigation

A Porsche car, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy in an inebriated condition, had fatally run over two techies on a motorcycle in the Kalyani Nagar area in the early hours of May 19, 2024

Car accident pune, car accident, Porsche car, Porsche, car

Cops suspended in Pune Porsche crash investigation now dismissed. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two cops who were suspended for alleged negligence in the investigation into last year's Porsche car crash have been dismissed from service, a top police official said on Wednesday.

A Porsche car, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy in an inebriated condition, had fatally run over two techies on a motorcycle in the Kalyani Nagar area in the early hours of May 19, 2024.

Inspector Rahul Jagdale and assistant police inspector (API) Vishwanath Todkari, attached to Yerawada police station, who were already in suspension for late reporting and dereliction of duty in the accident case, have been dismissed from service, said Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

 

A proposal to sack them had been sent to the home department in March 2025.

An internal inquiry also pointed to lapses while registering the case and a delay in collecting blood samples, the official said. According to police, the boy's blood samples were collected at 11 am, several hours after the accident.

Also Read

Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra makes housing society consent mandatory for liquor shops

Modi, Narendra Modi

No law should be burden on citizens, govt reforms must make life easy: PM

Arrest, woman arrest, arrested

NIA arrests 8th accused in connection with Red Fort blast conspiracy probe

From left: Dharmendra (Image: Reuters); Piyush Pandey (Image: X/@gautam_adani); and Zubeen Garg (Image: @AlongImna)

From Dharmendra to Piyush Pandey: Public icons India lost in 2025

Welspun Group

Welspun One invests ₹550 crore to build logistics park in Pune's Talegaon

The teenager's blood samples were also allegedly replaced with his mother's.

The juvenile involved in the case has since been released from an observation home, while his mother is currently out on bail.

Nine more accused, including his father, Sassoon hospital doctors Ajay Tawre and Shreehari Halnor and staffer Atul Ghatkamble, two middlemen and three others, identified as Aditya Avinash Sood, Ashish Mittal and Arun Kumar Singh, are in jail in the alleged tampering with blood samples.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament Winter Session HIGHLIGHTS: Lok Sabha begins discussion on electoral reforms

Supreme Court, SC

Delhi riots case: SC reserves order on bail pleas of Umar, Imam and others

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

Key witness in Sandeshkhali Shahjahan case injured in road mishap, son dead

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi disagrees with govt picks in CIC selection meet with PM Modi

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

India offers most affordable train fares, says Rail Minister Vaishnaw

Topics : India News Maharashtra News Pune

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Listing LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayApple Noida StoreIndigo Crisis UpdatesEicher Motors Share PriceGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon