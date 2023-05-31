close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Will not allow BBMP to increase tax to fulfil guarantee schemes: K'taka AAP

He further questioned whether the Congress government has the strength to achieve transparency and honesty, increase revenue collection and deliver freebies

IANS Bengaluru
AAP

AAP

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 5:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has lashed out at the decision taken by the new Congress government in the state to increase the property tax in the limits of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to fulfill its five guarantees.

Senior AAP leader Jagdish V. Sadam dubbed the decision of the government "as the height of shamelessness. The Chief Minister no longer talks about zero corruption," he said.

He further questioned whether the Congress government has the strength to achieve transparency and honesty, increase revenue collection and deliver freebies.

"On the one hand, the Congress party spent thousands of crores of rupees in election irregularities, while on the other the BJP had taken more than Rs 3 lakh crore of debt and ruined the state exchequer. Is it possible for the Congress government to fulfill the five guarantees without taking any loans?" said Sadam.

He warned the Congress government that the Aam Aadmi Party workers will take to streets and fight hard if the BBMP increases property tax to generate funds for freebies.

Brijesh Kalappa, senior AAP leader has offered the ruling Congress guidance regarding providing freebies to people. He said that 90 per cent of promises are copies of AAP's schemes. AAP claims that in spite of freebies the government in New Delhi is presenting surplus budgets.

Also Read

Bengaluru: AAP to launch signature campaign demanding BBMP elections

Bengaluru civic agency galvanised to face rains, floods: BBMP chief

Karnataka: CM Bommai to inaugurate 108 Namma Clinics in BBMP limits today

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

The tax rule to know when you partner with relative to buy property

'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' now 'Beti BJP ke netaon se bachao': Cong to govt

Kejriwal must answer why Sisodia's bail pleas are getting rejected: BJP

Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar meets Jagdish Shettar, says Congress with him

New Parliament is distraction, BJP can't discuss real issues: Rahul Gandhi

Modi thinks he knows everything, can even sermon God: Rahul Gandhi in US

The Congress has promised Rs 2,000 for every woman head of the house under the Gruhalaxmi scheme, Rs 3,000 allowance for unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders for two years, free bus travel for women and free electricity up to 200 units. After winning the elections, Congress is under pressure to deliver them.

--IANS

mka/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka AAP Property tax

First Published: May 31 2023 | 5:46 PM IST

Latest News

View More

'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' now 'Beti BJP ke netaon se bachao': Cong to govt

Congress
3 min read

Kejriwal must answer why Sisodia's bail pleas are getting rejected: BJP

Sisodia, Manish Sisodia
2 min read

Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar meets Jagdish Shettar, says Congress with him

DK Shivakumar, Karnataka elections
3 min read

New Parliament is distraction, BJP can't discuss real issues: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi
3 min read

Modi thinks he knows everything, can even sermon God: Rahul Gandhi in US

Rahul Gandhi
5 min read

Most Popular

Modi thinks he knows everything, can even sermon God: Rahul Gandhi in US

Rahul Gandhi
5 min read

New Parliament is distraction, BJP can't discuss real issues: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi
3 min read

Every decision guided by desire to improve lives of people: PM on 9 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering inside the Lok Sabha chamber, at the new Parliament building in New Delhi, Sunday. Photo: PTI
2 min read

BJP can be defeated if Opposition is 'aligned properly': Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi
5 min read

'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' now 'Beti BJP ke netaon se bachao': Cong to govt

Congress
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon