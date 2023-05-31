Will not allow BBMP to increase tax to fulfil guarantee schemes: K'taka AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has lashed out at the decision taken by the new Congress government in the state to increase the property tax in the limits of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to fulfill its five guarantees.

Senior AAP leader Jagdish V. Sadam dubbed the decision of the government "as the height of shamelessness. The Chief Minister no longer talks about zero corruption," he said.

He further questioned whether the Congress government has the strength to achieve transparency and honesty, increase revenue collection and deliver freebies.

"On the one hand, the Congress party spent thousands of crores of rupees in election irregularities, while on the other the BJP had taken more than Rs 3 lakh crore of debt and ruined the state exchequer. Is it possible for the Congress government to fulfill the five guarantees without taking any loans?" said Sadam.

He warned the Congress government that the Aam Aadmi Party workers will take to streets and fight hard if the BBMP increases property tax to generate funds for freebies.

Brijesh Kalappa, senior AAP leader has offered the ruling Congress guidance regarding providing freebies to people. He said that 90 per cent of promises are copies of AAP's schemes. AAP claims that in spite of freebies the government in New Delhi is presenting surplus budgets.

The Congress has promised Rs 2,000 for every woman head of the house under the Gruhalaxmi scheme, Rs 3,000 allowance for unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders for two years, free bus travel for women and free electricity up to 200 units. After winning the elections, Congress is under pressure to deliver them.

