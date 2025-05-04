Sunday, May 04, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi made 'desperate U-turn' on caste census demand, says Congress

PM Modi made 'desperate U-turn' on caste census demand, says Congress

Jairam Ramesh said evidence abounds on Prime Minister Modi's "sudden, complete, and desperate U-turn" on the caste census

Congress, Congress flag

The Congress has said the government's caste census decision is in line with its pattern of first opposing every good scheme. (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

Claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a "desperate U-turn" on the caste census, the Congress on Sunday asked whether he will have the honesty to acknowledge that his government has officially changed its policy on the subject and commit to a timeline for such a survey.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said evidence abounds on Prime Minister Modi's "sudden, complete, and desperate U-turn" on the caste census.

Citing examples, Ramesh said that in a TV interview on April 28, 2024, Modi branded all those demanding a caste census as "urban naxals."  "On July 20, 2021, the Modi Government told Parliament that it had 'decided as a matter of policy not to enumerate caste-wise population other than SCs and STs in the Census'," the Congress leader said on X.

 

In its affidavit to the Supreme Court dated September 21, 2021, the Modi Government clearly stated that "the exclusion of information regarding any other caste (outside of SCs and STs) from the purview of census (2021) is a conscious policy decision taken by the Central Government as explained in the preceding paragraphs", he said.

"In fact, the Modi Government explicitly urged the Supreme Court not to order a caste census for the OBCs. In such a situation, any direction from this Hon'ble Court to Census Department to include the enumeration of Socio-Economic data to the extent relating to BCCs of Rural India in the upcoming Census, 2021, as prayed, would tantamount to interfering with a policy decision as framed under Section 8 of the Act'," Ramesh said.

Posing three questions to the prime minister, Ramesh asked whether he will have the honesty to acknowledge that his government has officially changed its policy on the caste census over the last 11 years.

Will he explain to the people and Parliament the reasons for the change in the government's policy, Ramesh further asked.

He also questioned whether the PM will commit to a timeline for the caste census.

The Congress has said the government's caste census decision is in line with its pattern of first opposing every good scheme or policy, defaming it and then adopting the same policy in the face of public pressure and reality.

The opposition party has also claimed that Prime Minister Modi is the "master of giving a headline without a deadline" and called the government's caste census decision a "diversionary tactic" in the face of demands for taking strong action against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Centre on Wednesday announced that caste enumeration will be part of the next population census, with the inclusion of caste details for the first time since Independence.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, had been demanding a nationwide caste census, making it a major election issue. Some states like Bihar, Telangana and Karnataka have conducted such surveys.

Announcing the decision taken by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said the census comes under the purview of the Centre, but some states have done caste enumeration in the name of surveys "non-transparently" which has created doubts in the society.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 04 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

