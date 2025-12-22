Monday, December 22, 2025 | 12:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Udhayanidhi mocks AIADMK, calls it 'Amit Shah' Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Reiterating that the BJP-led Centre is trying to impose Hindi via the NEP, the DMK youth wing chief said TN will not accept it, even if it means losing Rs 10,000 crore in Union funds

Udhayanidhi Stalin

He ridiculed the main opposition party, saying, "The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has become Amit Shah Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam." | (Photo:PTI)

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has alleged that the SIR of electoral rolls was a "shortcut" attempt of the BJP to delete votes of people who vote for his party, the DMK and mocked at rival AIADMK, saying it has become "Amit Shah Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam."  Reiterating his allegation that the BJP-led Centre was yet again attempting to impose Hindi on Tamil Nadu through the New Education Policy, the ruling DMK youth wing chief said that while other states have agreed to it "our chief minister has made it clear that it is not possible" even if it would bring Rs 10,000 crore payout from the union government.

 

Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami has "completely surrendered himself " to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Udhayanidhi said in a mocking tone.

He ridiculed the main opposition party, saying, "The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has become Amit Shah Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam."  AIADMK chief Palaniswami, who has aligned with the BJP, claims that he would protect the minorities, and it is funny, he said. "Please save your party first from the BJP."  The deputy CM, addressing a Christmas event here on the night of December 21, said: "Recently, through a shortcut, via the Election Commission, they brought the SIR exercise, and it was our CM (M K Stalin) who had spoken first about its impact."  "In particular, the votes of the minorities, women and marginalised sections of the people are going continuously to the DMK. Such votes did not go to the BJP despite their efforts. Hence, the SIR exercise was devised to search and delete votes of such people; approximately 97 lakh votes have been struck off the electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu and in Chennai alone, about 14 lakh votes have been removed," he said.

Furthermore, he said: "Hence, my appeal to the people who have gathered here is, voting is our right and voting is not only a duty. Please check if your names figure in the electoral rolls."  He said that if their names do not appear on the voters' list, the DMK BLAs would help people fill in their names in relevant forms and submit them to the election authorities, and there is time till January 18 to do it.

Further, he alleged, "after having plotted so much" and following the BJP's win in Bihar, Union Minister Amit Shah says that their next target is Tamil Nadu.

"Tamil Nadu people and the followers of Kalaignar (late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi) will never be afraid; you may win in northern states, but your tactics will not succeed in Tamil Nadu.

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

