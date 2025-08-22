Friday, August 22, 2025 | 02:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / PM Modi slams Oppn over Bill to remove arrested ministers; questions motive

PM Modi slams Oppn over Bill to remove arrested ministers; questions motive

He made these remarks at a massive rally at Gayaji, Bihar, where elections are due this year

modi, rally, modi speech

Questioning the opposition, PM Modi asked why people holding such key posts should be allowed to function from prison.

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed opposition parties, including the Congress, for opposing the three Bills tabled by Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha for the removal of any prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers who have been under arrest for 30 consecutive days.
 
Questioning the opposition, PM Modi asked why people holding such key posts should be allowed to function from prison, news agency ANI reported. He said, “… If a government employee is imprisoned for 50 hours, then he loses his job automatically, be it a driver, a clerk, or a peon. But a CM, a minister, or even a PM can enjoy staying in the government even from jail… Some time ago, we saw how files were being signed from jail and how government orders were given from jail. If leaders have such an attitude, how can we fight corruption… The NDA government has brought a law against corruption, and the prime minister also comes under its purview…” 
 
 
He made these remarks at a massive rally at Gayaji, Bihar, where elections are due this year.

PM Modi questions the opposition’s protest

“RJD, Congress, and Left parties are opposing this law. They are very angry. Who doesn’t know what they are afraid of?… They think that if they go to jail, all their dreams will be shattered… They are so rattled that they are opposing a law which is in the public interest,” PM Modi said.

Also Read

India, Indians, mumbai, population, economy

US tariffs may lower India's growth by 30 bps over a year, says HSBC report

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Modi's Diwali Dhamaka: 5 stocks to watch out for as govt plans GST reformspremium

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

PM Modi praising RSS in Independence Day speech insults the day: Vijayan

GST

News highlights: Centre proposes 5% and 18% rates under revamped GST regime, say sources

PM Modi, Narendra Modi, Independence Day, Red Fort

Atmanirbharta, swadeshi echo in PM Modi's Independence Day speech

Amit Shah tables three key Bills

On Wednesday, Amit Shah tabled three key Bills in the Lok Sabha: the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The Bills were tabled amid protests by the opposition and were subsequently referred to a Joint Committee of Parliament. 
 
The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, aims to remove the prime minister, a Union minister, a chief minister, or a minister of state or Union territory when arrested or detained for serious criminal charges for 30 consecutive days.
 
If any of them is arrested and detained in custody for 30 days consecutively for offences that involve a jail term of at least five years, they will lose their jobs on the 31st day.
 
The other two Bills define the process of removing the chief minister and ministers in the Union Territories of Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir.

More From This Section

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

20 stampedes happened in BJP-ruled states: CM Siddaramaiah in Assembly

Sanjay Raut

Rajnath, Fadnavis called Uddhav to seek support for NDA V-P candidate: Raut

Congress, Congress flag

SIR less about cleansing rolls, more about destroying democracy: Cong

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Voter Adhikar Yatra resumes in Bihar; Tejashwi says Rahul to join today

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

No need to give political angle to Raj Thackeray-Fadnavis meet: Ajit Pawar

Topics : Narendra Modi Bihar Elections 2025 Narendra Modi speech BS Web Reports Bihar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?G Chokkalingam InterviewGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon