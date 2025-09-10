Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Chandrababu Naidu denies ex-CM Jagan's claims of urea scam in Andhra

Speaking at the 'Super Six Super Hit' meeting in Anantapur, he highlighted NDA government measures, including cash support, irrigation, subsidies, and fertiliser supply. | Photo: Agencies

Press Trust of India Amaravati
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 6:59 PM IST

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of creating an "artificial scarcity of urea, resulting in a scam worth Rs 200-250 crore."  Addressing a press conference, Jagan claimed that police had threatened to register cases against YSRCP leaders who participated in protests organised by his party on Tuesday.

It is evident that the fertiliser is being diverted to the black market, creating scarcity. With the encouragement and involvement of Chandrababu Naidu, its sale in the black market has turned into a scam worth Rs 200-250 crore. The ill-gotten money is being distributed from the top to the bottom of the leadership, Jagan alleged.

 

He also claimed that inadequate support prices for farmers had driven them to suicide and listed various commodity prices, saying the previous YSRCP government had always intervened to support farmers when prices dropped.

He further alleged that government assets "were being sold for peanuts" under Naidu's administration, referring to the decision to develop 10 medical colleges under the PPP model.

Responding to the allegations, Naidu assured farmers that "no one in the state would face a shortage of urea."  Speaking at the 'Super Six Super Hit' meeting in Anantapur, he highlighted NDA government measures, including cash support, irrigation, subsidies, and fertiliser supply.

In the NDA alliance, farmers are kings. To support them, we introduced Annadata Sukhibhava'. Along with the Centre, we promised Rs 20,000 in three phases. The first installment of Rs 7,000 has been given, depositing Rs 3,173 crore into accounts of 47 lakh farmers, he said.

He added that the TDP-led NDA coalition government provided water to Anantapur and a 90 percent subsidy for drip irrigation.

Whenever farmers didn't get fair prices, the government intervened and ensured that no farmer would face urea shortage. Use only as much urea as needed. When I called the Centre, they immediately sent urea, Naidu said.

Naidu also criticised Jagan for having no role in establishing medical colleges in the state.

He said the NDA government prioritised education by setting up institutions, while Jagan "engaged only in publicity through foundation laying and ribbon-cutting ceremonies."  Under the PPP model, he added, assets would remain with the state while private partners would operate colleges responsibly, with four new institutions by 202627 and seven more by 202728.

Daring Jagan to debate the matter in the Assembly, Naidu said, "Regardless of opposition status, you are obliged to attend the Assembly and participate in debates. The public, not the party, will determine your opposition role.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Y S Jaganmohan Reddy Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh government

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

