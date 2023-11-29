Sensex (1.10%)
PM's visit to Manipur called for as part of 'efforts' for peace in NE: Cong

Shah announced that the United National Liberation Front, an extremist group operating in Manipur, signed a peace agreement with the government and agreed to renounce violence

PM Modi

PM Modi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 8:25 PM IST
Listen to This Article

The Congress on Wednesday took a swipe at the Centre over Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks hailing the Narendra Modi government's "relentless efforts to establish permanent peace in the Northeast", saying a visit by the prime minister to Manipur which has seen so much turmoil is called for as part of these "so-called efforts".
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh's attack on the government came after Home Minister Shah announced that the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), an extremist group operating in Manipur, signed a peace agreement with the government and agreed to renounce violence.
"A historic milestone achieved!!! Modi govt's relentless efforts to establish permanent peace in the Northeast have added a new chapter of fulfilment as the United National Liberation Front signed a peace agreement today in New Delhi.
"UNLF, the oldest valley-based armed group of Manipur, has agreed to renounce violence and join the mainstream. I welcome them to the democratic processes and wish them all the best in their journey on the path of peace and progress," Shah said in a post on X.
Responding to Shah's remarks, Ramesh said the home minister has called the nation's attention to what "he says are the prime minister's 'relentless efforts to establish a permanent peace in the Northeast'."

"Surely, a visit by the prime minister to Manipur which has seen so much turmoil, disturbance and violence for over six and a half months now, is called for as part of these so-called 'efforts'," the Congress general secretary said.
Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes between the Meitei and tribal Kuki communities since May resulting in the death of more than 180 people. The opposition led by the Congress has slammed the BJP-led central and state governments for not acting to control the situation.

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 8:25 PM IST

