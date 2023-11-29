Sensex (0.59%)
Congress' six promises in Telangana a hit among people: Raj CM Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot participated in a roadshow with Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on the last day of campaigning in Telangana on Tuesday, November 28

Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 10:15 AM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the six promises made by the Congress in Telangana were impressive and said that the party will make a government in the state, comfortably, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said. Gehlot was speaking with the members of the press in Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, November 28.

Gehlot said that Congress is going to win the elections in all five states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram. Earlier, the Congress leader participated in a roadshow with Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on the last day of campaigning in Telangana on Tuesday.
He said that the Six Guarantees were very popular among the people of Telangana and they would ensure Congress' victory over the BRS government. Gehlot added that the BRS government has engaged in corruption and will thus lose.

He said that the secret behind Congress' success is that the party fulfils all promises it makes.

Targeting the BRS, Gehlot said, "No one in the BRS government takes governance seriously. The CM and ministers don't function from the Secretariat. They rest in farmhouses and luxurious houses and run the government from there. With this, Telangana lacked good governance, and people remained the worst affected as the welfare schemes and development programmes were hit."

Gehlot highlighted incidents of paper leakage in Telangana and said that paper leakage incidents were happening in several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Gujarat. However, he said, Rajasthan was the only state with strict laws, including life imprisonment, against those found to be guilty in paper leaks, the DC report said.

Rajasthan CM said that the BRS and the BJP are natural friends. He said that BRS and BJP are working along with the AIMIM to defeat Congress in Telangana.

Gehlot accused the BJP of misusing central agencies like CBI, I-T, and ED to target opposition party leaders. Ashok Gehlot said these agencies are losing their credibility because of the BJP.

Voting in Telangana will be held on Thursday, November 30 and the results will be announced on December 3.
Topics : Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Ashok Gehlot Indian National Congress KCR k chandrasekhar rao Telangana Rashtra Samithi Telangana Assembly Rajasthan government

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 10:15 AM IST

