Rahul Gandhi put across voice of India in Lok Sabha: Cong Prez Kharge

"Does the Modi government have nothing to do with the suffering of the people? Is all their politics just aimed at getting votes," he asked

Rahul Gandhi

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 7:21 PM IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said Rahul Gandhi put across the voice of the people in Lok Sabha on the Manipur issue and asked whether the Modi government feels the suffering of the people or its politics is only aimed at getting votes.
He alleged that the people of Manipur are suffering due to the "insensitivity" of the BJP.
"Rahul Gandhi put across the voice of India in Lok Sabha today. Pandit Nehru had said - 'Bharat Mata' are the people of India only. Our brothers and sisters are facing violence in Manipur, they are suffering due to the insensitivity of the BJP.
"Modi ji's ministers are talking here and there, but they are not telling how the violence happened, why it was allowed to spread, why the prime minister did not appeal for peace, why he did not go there and ask the people about their sorrows and pains," Kharge posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, in Hindi.
"Does the Modi government have nothing to do with the suffering of the people? Is all their politics just aimed at getting votes," he asked.
In a blistering attack against the BJP in Lok Sabha over violence in Manipur, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that its politics had "murdered Bharat Mata" in the northeastern state and termed members of the ruling party "traitors".

Participating in the no-confidence motion debate, Gandhi also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Manipur and alleged that he does not consider the state a part of India.
"I went to Manipur a few days ago. Our prime minister has not gone there, he has not gone there till now. He does not consider Manipur part of India. I used the word Manipur, but the reality is there is no Manipur left. You have divided Manipur into two parts, you have broken up Manipur," Gandhi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi mallikarjun kharge Lok Sabha Monsoon session of Parliament

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 7:20 PM IST

