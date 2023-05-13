close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Karnataka CM will be chosen through party's consensus: Cong prez Kharge

Kharge hails from Karnataka and the assembly election was crucial for him. His son Priyank Kharge won from Chittapur

ANI Politics
Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka elections, karnataka election results

Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 5:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said the party's victory in Karnataka is an outcome of "collective work" of party leaders and workers and that the party would work towards consensus to choose its chief ministerial candidate.

Talking to reporters as the trends showed an emphatic Congress victory, Kharge said people of all communities voted for the Congress. He said the party will work towards fulfilling its election promises.

Kharge hails from Karnataka and the assembly election was crucial for him. His son Priyank Kharge won from Chittapur.

"I thank the people of Karnataka for giving a huge mandate to Congress. We will respect the mandate and uphold people's belief in us. We will implement all the welfare schemes we have announced in our manifesto. I thank Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and also Sonia Gandhi who campaigned even when she wasn't well," Kharge said.

Targeting BJP, he said the people have defeated a party's government "which had indulged in corruption".

"People of all communities voted for us. Now, we have to go miles and fulfil the promises and guarantees we made to the public. This is a result of collective work of our workers, from booth to state level.. they worked under collective leadership," Kharge said.

Also Read

Cong leaders greet Sonia on birthday, Kharge hails her 'indomitable spirit'

'Nalayak' jibe only to highlight PM's empty rhetoric for Banjaras: Priyank

Not Kharge, but Rahul is captain of Congress: Ghulam Nabi Azad

'Kill Kharge plot' launched by BJP leaders, claims Congress' Surjewala

Cong Prez Kharge attacks Centre, says society being divided by hate

I take full responsibility for the defeat, says Karnataka CM Bommai

Congress' victory in Karnataka shows 'Modi is not invincible': Opposition

Market of hatred shut, shops of love opened in Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi

Bajrang Bali's mace fell on BJP: Sanjay Raut on Karnataka results

You can see with whom Bajrang Bali stands: Baghel after Cong wins in K'taka

Asked about the chief ministerial face, Kharge said that the name will be decided after a meeting of MLAs and central observers.

"There is a process for this (choosing CM). We will call a meeting of MLAs. The central observers will also come, after which we will know everybody's opinion and build a consensus," he added.

Congress is heading for a handsome victory in Karnataka and is poised to win 135 seats.

BJP is expected to win 65 seats.

The counting of votes began at 8 am amid tight security across the state.

Karnataka went to the polls on May 10 for 224 member assembly and saw record polling of 72. 68 per cent. A party needs 113 seats to get majority.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : mallikarjun kharge Karnataka Congress

First Published: May 13 2023 | 5:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Karnataka elections: Congress wins 67% seats where youth are a majority

Congress
2 min read

Karnataka Elections 2023: The men and women behind the Congress success

Congress
4 min read

I take full responsibility for the defeat, says Karnataka CM Bommai

Basavaraj Bommai
2 min read

Congress' victory in Karnataka shows 'Modi is not invincible': Opposition

Congress
1 min read

Market of hatred shut, shops of love opened in Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

When facing foreign criticism, India's defensive aggression won't help

Photo: Pixabay
4 min read

Karnataka results LIVE: PM Modi congratulates Congress for their victory

Congress
2 min read

Retail inflation eases to 4.7% in April; March IIP falls sharply to 1.1%

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Govt to spend $1.2 billion on modernising semiconductor lab in Mohali

semiconductors, Chipmakers, chips
3 min read

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here is how tally looks like at 4 pm

Karnataka elections results
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon