Rajasthan people will never forget Yuvraj of Congress: CM attacks Rahul

Launching scathing attacks on Congress, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Sunday said that the party which gave the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao', tried to mislead the people of the country with the help of loot and lies.

Speaking at the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) gratitude meetings, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma described Rahul Gandhi as a 'dealer of lies'.

"On one hand, Sonia Gandhi is busy worrying about Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot is busy worrying about Vaibhav Gehlot, they are not concerned about the people of the country and the state. The people of the state will never forget the 'Yuvraj'. Now the people of the state are not going to fall prey to the tricks of the Yuvraj of Congress. The public knows that this is the same leader who had made a false promise of complete loan waiver," he said.

"After the formation of the government, he disappeared and when the assembly elections came, he sent his sister Priyanka to Rajasthan. In the last five years, far from getting complete loan waiver, the lands of more than 20 thousand farmers were auctioned, and hundreds of farmers in the state had to commit suicide due to debt. Rahul spoke only for one and a half minutes in Dholpur but he should have told the account of the injustice done during the previous Congress government," he added.

Further, the Rajasthan CM said that the country has been given nothing but corruption in the last 70 years.

"Congress, which gave the slogan of 'Gareebi Hatao', tried to mislead the people of the country with the help of loot and lies. On the other hand, in just ten years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the farmers of the country got PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, tap water in every house, toilet, concrete roof under PM Awas Yojana, under the Ujjwala scheme, crores of sisters have been given such gifts as LPG gas cylinders," CM Bhajan Lal Sharma said.

He also emphasised that if there is any party in this country that listens to the rural, poor and farmers, it is the BJP.

"If for the first time, someone paid attention to the small things related to the daily life of the common man, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi has done historic work in this direction to make the life of the common man simple, to provide him with essential things and to make him self-reliant," he added.