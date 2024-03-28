Sensex (    %)
                             
Revised MGNREGS wage rates below Rs 400/day promised by Congress: Ramesh

The Congress' 'Shramik NYAY' announcement guarantees a nationwide minimum wage of Rs 400 per day to put an end to wage stagnation

Congress general secretary, Jairam Ramesh

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh (Photo: Twitter)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Thursday attacked the Modi government after it notified revised MGNREGS wages for 2024-25, saying the daily wage rates in all states are well below the Rs 400 a day promised by the party under its 'Shramik NYAY' guarantees.
The Union government has reportedly notified the revised wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).
In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said MGNREGA wages are revised annually with effect from April 1.
"For 2024/25, the Modi Government has just announced revised MGNREGA wages. Leaving aside the issue of whether this violates the spirit of the Model Code of Conduct in view of the forthcoming elections, the announced daily wage rates in ALL states are well below the Rs 400 a day, which is part of the 'Shramik NYAY' Guarantees of the Indian National Congress," he said.
The Congress' 'Shramik NYAY' announcement guarantees a nationwide minimum wage of Rs 400 per day to put an end to wage stagnation.
As part of our 'Shramik NYAY' guarantees, the Congress has also promised to conduct a comprehensive review of the Modi government's labour codes and make suitable amendments to strengthen labour rights.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

