Savarkar's fearless nature couldn't tolerate slavery mindset: PM Modi



Paying homage to Savarkar on his birth anniversary during the 101st ‘Mann ki Baat’ broadcast, Modi said his sacrifice, courage and determination continue to inspire us.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, saying his personality exuded strength and his fearless and self-respecting nature could not tolerate the mindset of slavery.



Paying tributes to Savarkar, the Prime Minister said, “Today the 28th of May is the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter, Veer Savarkar. The stories related to his sacrifice, courage and resolve inspire us all even today.

Modi also paid homage to Kabir, whose birth anniversary falls on June 4, and said the mystic-poet opposed every evil practice that divided people and tried to awaken the society.



“I cannot forget the day when I went to the cell in Andaman where Veer Savarkar served the sentence of Kala paani,” he added.

“Veer Savarkar’s personality exuded strength and magnanimity. His fearless and self-respecting nature could not tolerate the mindset of slavery at all. Not only in the freedom movement, whatever Veer Savarkar did for social equality and social justice is remembered even today,” he said.

Also Read Savarkar theme park, museum to come up in Nashik: Maha Minister Lodha PM Modi, ministers pay tributes to VD Savarkar on his birth anniversary My name is Gandhi, I am not Savarkar, won't apologise: Rahul Gandhi Savarkar should not be insulted, will speak to Kharge, Rahul: Sanjay Raut Prove Savarkar apologised, late Hindutva ideologue's grandson tells Rahul Chhattisgarh CM questions presence of Sengol in Parliament inauguration After Karnataka win, Congress plans to take on the same opponent in MP New Parliament to mark journey towards a developed India, says PM Modi India-China rivalry not episodic or contextual but structural: Experts Never thought I'd sit in new Parliament building in my lifetime: Deve Gowda

PM Modi also talked about the ‘Mann ki Baat’ completing 100 episodes last month and said this episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is the beginning of its second century. Modi hailed the Education Ministry’s youth exchange programme ‘Yuva Sangam’ as a great initiative to promote the country’s diversity. In his ‘Mann ki Baat’ address, Modi also paid homage to N T Rama Rao, saying he left an indelible mark through the strength of his amazing talent in politics and the film industry. “Today, is the 100th birth anniversary of NTR. On the strength of his versatility of talent, he not only became the superstar of Telugu cinema, but also won the hearts of crores of people,” he said.



The youth exchange programme provides an opportunity to students from one part of the country to visit other parts and understand their culture and heritage.

During the broadcast, he interacted with some participants of the 'Yuva Sangam' and told them to write blogs on their experiences so that others can also know about it.



Recalling his visit to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum during the Japan visit earlier this month, Modi said it was an emotional experience.

The aim of this initiative is to promote people-to-people connect and diversity and nearly 1,200 students have already visited 22 states in the first phase of this programme, Modi said.



"A few days ago the International Museum Expo was also organised in India. It depicted the specialities of more than 1,200 museums of the world. We have many different types of museums in India, which display many aspects related to our past," he said.

"When we cherish the memories of history, it helps the coming generations a lot. Sometimes we get new lessons in museums... sometimes we get to learn a lot.



"Our Amrit Sarovars are special because they are being built in the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal and the essence of the effort of the people has been put in them. You will be pleased to know that till now more than 50,000 Amrit Sarovars have been constructed. This is a giant step towards water conservation," he said.

Noting that without water life is always in a crisis, Modi said that looking at this future challenge, 75 'Amrit Sarovars' are being constructed in every district of the country.