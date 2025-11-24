Monday, November 24, 2025 | 07:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / SC seeks replies on plea against ₹2,000 cash donations to political parties

SC seeks replies on plea against ₹2,000 cash donations to political parties

SC has issued notices to the Centre and the EC on a petition arguing that the Rs 2,000 cash donation limit for political parties undermines transparency in an era of digital payments

political funding

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre, the Election Commission of India (ECI) and others on a petition challenging the provision under the Income Tax Act that permits political parties to accept cash donations of up to Rs 2,000. The plea alleges that such contributions undermine transparency in political funding and have become indefensible in the era of widespread digital payments.
 
A two-judge bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta agreed to hear the plea. Senior Advocate Vijay Hansaria, who appeared for the petitioner Khem Singh Bhati, argued that financial transparency in political funding is a constitutional right recognised by the apex court in the electoral bonds judgment.
 
 
What does the petition argue about transparency and tax exemptions?
 
He contended that tax exemptions for political parties depend on the declaration of contributor details, including PAN (permanent account number) and bank information — a requirement that would be meaningless when cash donations are permitted.
 
Section 13A is a special provision permitting tax exemption to political parties. Clause (d) of the provision allows parties to accept donations worth Rs 2,000 in cash.

Also Read

Surya Kant

CJI Kant says no to oral mentioning of cases, hears 17 cases on first day

Supreme Court, SC

SC agrees to $570 mn settlement by fugitive billionaire Sandesara brothers

Justice Surya Kant

Hisar advocate to Chief Justice of India: The making of Justice Surya Kantpremium

Sonam Wangchuk, Sonam, Wangchuk

SC to hear on Nov 24 plea challenging activist Sonam Wangchuk's detention

justice surya kant, br gavai, supreme court, new cji, cji

Dealing with pendency of cases will be my priority as CJI: Justice Kant

 
Why does the plea call the cash-donation provision an opaque loophole?
 
Calling this an opaque loophole, the petitioner has pleaded that with UPI (unified payments interface) transactions surpassing Rs 24 lakh crore in June 2025 alone, there is “no rational justification” for sustaining cash-based contributions that facilitate anonymity. The plea also points to discrepancies between income tax returns and contribution reports filed by political parties, alleging that some entities report “nil contributions” while categorising their inflow as membership fees paid in cash.
 
It seeks judicial directions to the Election Commission to audit Form 24A reports filed by all recognised political parties and mandate disclosure of PAN and bank details for every contribution received.
 
What reliefs has the petitioner sought from the Court?
 
Among other reliefs, the petition requests the Court to strike down Section 13A(d) as unconstitutional, direct the Election Commission to penalise parties failing to provide full contributor information, and mandate that all political party accounts be independently audited. The plea also urges the Central Board of Direct Taxes to review tax filings and initiate action against parties violating disclosure norms.

More From This Section

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

I owe no debt despite allegations: Ajit Pawar on 'vote for funds' remark

Keshav Prasad Maurya

Oppn making noise over SIR because they have something to hide: UP Dy CM

Congress, Congress flag

Congress takes swipe at PM Modi over rupee's 'free fall' against dollar

a

Winter Session of Parliament set for Dec 1-19 with a total of 15 sittingspremium

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

After poll debacle, Prashant Kishor's party dissolves organisational units

Topics : Supreme Court Cash donation to political parties Political funding

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayExcelsoft Tech IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon