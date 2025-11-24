Monday, November 24, 2025 | 11:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Oppn making noise over SIR because they have something to hide: UP Dy CM

Oppn making noise over SIR because they have something to hide: UP Dy CM

Opposition leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, have been accusing the government and the Election Commission of manipulating the SIR process

Keshav Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday targeted opposition parties, alleging that those creating a furore over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise "have something to hide".

Maurya, who served as co-incharge for the BJP in the recent Bihar Assembly elections, said in a post on his official X handle, "The parties making noise over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists have 'something to hide'. Bihar has proved that their position is weak."  The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance swept the Bihar Assembly polls with a two-thirds majority, pushing the INDIA bloc to the margins.

Opposition leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, have been accusing the government and the Election Commission of manipulating the SIR process.

 

On Saturday, Yadav alleged at a press conference that the BJP government and the Election Commission were conspiring to delete more than 50,000 names from voter lists in those Assembly segments where the Samajwadi Party and the INDIA bloc had won during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "We expect the Election Commission to remain impartial and address our complaints. But it is being said that after losing in 2024, the BJP and the Commission are focusing the most on West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh."  The Election Commission has denied the allegations levelled by opposition partes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Congress, Congress flag

Congress takes swipe at PM Modi over rupee's 'free fall' against dollar

a

Winter Session of Parliament set for Dec 1-19 with a total of 15 sittingspremium

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

After poll debacle, Prashant Kishor's party dissolves organisational units

Congress, Congress flag

Maharashtra Congress divided over tie-up with MNS for civic polls: BJP

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

TMC accuses Election Commission of bias, links SIR to multiple deaths

Topics : Election Commission of India Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayExcelsoft Tech IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon