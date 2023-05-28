close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

New Parliament building: Lotus motif for Rajya Sabha, peacock for Lok Sabha

Premium hand-knotted carpets weaved laboriously by as many as 900 artisans from Uttar Pradesh for a whopping "10 lakh man-hours" will adorn the floors of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Parliament, New parliament building

Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 9:11 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Premium hand-knotted carpets weaved laboriously by as many as 900 artisans from Uttar Pradesh for a whopping "10 lakh man-hours" will adorn the floors of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the new Parliament building.

The new Parliament building, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, will showcase exquisite motifs of national bird peacock and national flower lotus in the carpets of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, respectively.

Obeetee Carpets, the over-100-year-old Indian company behind the project, said weavers crafted more than 150 carpets each for Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha "before stitching them into a single carpet in the form of a semi-circle to sync with the architecture of each of the Houses spread across 35,000 square feet of area".

"The weavers had to craft the carpets for halls measuring up to 17,500 square feet each. This posed a significant challenge for the design team, as they had to meticulously craft the carpet in separate pieces and seamlessly join them together, ensuring that the creative mastery of the weavers blended harmoniously to create a unified carpet that can sustain heavy footfall," Rudra Chatterjee, Chairman of Obeetee Carpets, said.

While the colours used in Rajya Sabha has been primarily inspired by the shade of kokum red, the look of Lok Sabha is based on Indian agave green with inspirations from the plumes of the Indian peacock.

Laying emphasis on the intricacies of the workmanship, he said that as many as "120 knots per square inch" were woven to create the carpets, totalling "over 600 million knots".

Also Read

New Parliament building inauguration LIVE: PM Modi, Om Birla begin puja

New Parliament building: PM Modi felicitates workers who constructed it

'Fake' encounters are staged in UP: Akhilesh on killing of Atiq Ahmad's son

Congress MPs to hold Oppn meet over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification today

BJP might lose all 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP in 2024, says SP chief Akhilesh

Karnataka CM reappoints slain BJP leader's wife on humanitarian grounds

New Parliament row: Sharad Pawar stands with Opposition on boycott call

Sengol symbol of transfer of power, but was kept as walking stick: PM Modi

Naveen Patnaik close to Modi, Shah: Former Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Ministers hail PM's decisive leadership at '9 yrs of Modi govt' conclave

The weavers, hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi and Mirzapur districts, have spent a whopping "10 lakh man-hours" to carpet the Upper and Lower Houses of the new Parliament building.

"We began the project in 2020 right in the middle of the pandemic. The weaving process started by September 2021, was over by May, 2022, and the installation commenced in November 2022. Crafting each carpet with a high density of 120 knots per square inch took approximately seven months," Chatterjee said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lok Sabha Rajya Sabha Parliament

First Published: May 28 2023 | 9:11 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Karnataka CM reappoints slain BJP leader's wife on humanitarian grounds

Siddaramaiah
3 min read

New Parliament row: Sharad Pawar stands with Opposition on boycott call

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.
2 min read

Sengol symbol of transfer of power, but was kept as walking stick: PM Modi

Narendra Modi, PM Modi
3 min read

Naveen Patnaik close to Modi, Shah: Former Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh, Union minister
2 min read

Ministers hail PM's decisive leadership at '9 yrs of Modi govt' conclave

PM Modi roadshow, BJP roadshow
6 min read

Most Popular

Kharge, Kejriwal booked over 'inciteful' remarks against President Murmu

Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka elections, karnataka election results
2 min read

Congress questions govt on country's economic health, national security

Congress
2 min read

CMs boycotting NITI Aayog meeting is anti-people, irresponsible: BJP

BJP
2 min read

What is the need for new Parliament building, asks Bihar CM Nitish

What is the need for new Parliament building, asks Bihar CM Nitish
3 min read

Boycotting NITI Aayog meet by some CMs is anti-people, irresponsible: BJP

BJP
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon