Services row: Ministers to visit Delhi L-G to urge him to follow SC's order

A delegation of Delhi Cabinet Ministers will go to the LG's house on Friday to request him to follow Supreme Court orders on services matters, officials said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj requested Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to clear a file related to the transfer of Services Secretary Ashish More, saying several administrative changes were held up due to the delay.

In a letter to the LG, Bharadwaj said the Delhi government had sent the file two days ago.

"All the ministers of Delhi government will go to LG's residence post 4 pm today. They will question LG on the delay in implementing Supreme Court orders," said the official.

The development comes a week after the AAP dispensation was given executive power in services matters, including transfer and posting of officers, in an important verdict by the Supreme Court.

Hours after the Supreme Court order placed the control of bureaucrats working with the Delhi government, excluding those related to police, public order, and land, under the elected government, Services Secretary Ashish More was removed.

Also Read Two HC judges elevated to SC, total strength of apex court reaches 34 No legal system can keep raking up resolved issues repeatedly: SC Portal of filing online appearance slips in SC to be activated from Jan 2 LG Saxena sets June 30 deadline to clean Yamuna in National Capital Andhra HC cannot be town planner: Supreme Court on high court order Gehlot govt burning midnight oil to help Cong pull off another 2004 in 2024 CBI or ED may include my name in supplementary charge sheet: Tejashwi Yadav CLP meeting ends in 20 mins, Siddaramaiah elected as leader in Karnataka Challenges for Siddaramaiah: Cabinet formation, poll guarantees fulfillment Bureaucrat-turned-politician Meghwal replaces Rijiju as law minister