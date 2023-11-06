close
Sibal takes a dig at PM Modi's free ration scheme extension for five years

Kapil Sibal

Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 10:14 AM IST
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that his government will extend the free ration scheme for five years, saying this was needed even after "10 years of Achche Din".
In a post on X, Sibal said, "Global Hunger Index, India ranked 111 out of 125 countries (October 13, 2023). India rejects ranking. Now PM Extends PMGKA Yojana for another 5 years so that 'people don't go to sleep hungry'."

"This: After 10 years of 'Acchhe Din'?" the former Union minister said.
Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA I and II, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.
He has floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.
Addressing a poll rally in poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Saturday, Modi had said the government will extend for five years the free ration scheme, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, covering 80 crore poor people.
"During COVID-19, the biggest concern of the poor was what they would feed their children... Then I decided that I would not let any poor sleep hungry, hence the BJP government started the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana," he had said.
Even today, lakhs of poor people have been getting free rice and gram under this scheme which is ending in December, but "your son (referring to himself) who has come out from among you has decided....The BJP government will extend the free ration scheme for 80 crore poor people for the next five years, the PM had said, referring to the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

Narendra Modi Kapil Sibal Assembly elections

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 10:14 AM IST

