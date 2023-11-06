Ugly attempt: Bhupesh Baghel after accused in Mahadev app accuses him

After the release of a video by the BJP in which Shubham Soni, an accused in the Mahadev Book betting app case, claims that he had the "proof" of paying Rs 508 crore to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the latter called it an "attempt to spoil" his image just before the assembly elections.

The Chhattisgarh CM, in a post on X, alleged the BJP is employing central agencies to tarnish the image of the people-friendly Congress government of the state.

"It is no mystery why and how this video has come and it is also not difficult to understand that such a statement has been issued at the time of elections only to benefit the BJP. Just before elections, an ugly attempt is made to spoil my image. This is a political attempt to defame the popular Congress government through ED's medium," he said.

Baghel also said that the BJP is contesting the assembly elections with the help of the Enforcement Directorate.

"Everyone also understands that this is being done by weaponizing ED. In fact, BJP is now contesting elections with the help of ED and is using ED to defame me," he said.

The CM further said that he does not know Shubham Soni, nor has he met him.

"First of all, I do not know this person, nor have I ever met him in the way he is claiming. I can't say if he was a part of any gathering or function," he said.

Further questioning the investigation carried out by the federal agency, Baghel said that the ED was aware that the accused is the owner of the Mahadev app.

"Secondly, this person is claiming that he is the owner of 'Mahadev App'. Surprisingly, even the ED, the agency which has been investigating this case for months, was not aware of this and till two days ago, the ED was calling him a manager," he said, adding that the people of Chhattisgarh understand everything and are ready to give a befitting reply to the BJP and "its ally ED in the elections."

A man named Subham Soni, who claims to be the owner of the Mahadev app, an online betting platform, released a video on Sunday claiming he gave Rs 508 crore to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's aides.

Also Read ED summons various Bollywood stars in connection with Mahadev betting case Chhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel 'Baghel vs Baghel' fight: BJP fields Bhupesh Baghel's nephew on Patan seat Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: BJP releases final list with four candidates Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16 Baghel will now be operated by remote from Dubai: Irani in Chhattisgarh Cong, BJP realising strength of 'PDA' ahead of polls: Akhilesh in MP Summoning TMC's Mahua, no action against BJP's Bidhuri: Mani Shankar Aiyar Mahadev aap ran under patronage of Bhupesh Baghel's police: Amit Malviya Covid lockdown delayed to bring down Congress govt in MP: Jairam Ramesh

The video was released by BJP's central media convener, Siddharthnath Singh at a press conference here.

In the video, Soni claimed, "I own the Mahadev app and Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal (alleged kingpins of the scam) are my advisors."

He further alleged that he was "encouraged" by Baghel to go to Dubai and run his business, and that he has been giving "protection money" to Chhattisgarh politicians and police to protect his men.