Monday, May 05, 2025 | 02:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Stability has returned to Murshidabad; have no clue about Guv's report: CM

Stability has returned to Murshidabad; have no clue about Guv's report: CM

Banerjee, who left for a two-day visit to Murshidabad on Monday afternoon, said she could have visited earlier, but chose to wait until the situation had normalised

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

The CM said she will hold a district review meeting in Berhampore later in the day | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Stating that the situation in violence-hit Murshidabad has stabilised, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she has no knowledge of Governor CV Ananda Bose's report on the riots to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), nor of his mention of the possible implementation of Article 356 in the state.

Banerjee, who left for a two-day visit to Murshidabad on Monday afternoon, said she could have visited earlier, but chose to wait until the situation had normalised.

"I have no information about Bose's report to the MHA. The Governor's health is not okay. Let us pray to God for his speedy recovery," Banerjee said before boarding the helicopter to Murshidabad. 

 

"I could have gone to Murshidabad earlier, but if there is no peace and stability there, we should not go and disturb. Stability has returned to Murshidabad long back. Today, I am going there," she added.

The CM said she will hold a district review meeting in Berhampore later in the day.

Also Read

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to visit violence-hit Murshidabad today

Prithviraj Harichandan

Odisha Minister objects to naming Digha Temple as 'Jagannath Dham'

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

3 from Bengal died in Pahalgam terror attack, grim hour for state: Mamata

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Murshidabad violence orchestrated by 'outsiders': Mamata Banerjee

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya

'Mamata only worried about her seat': Vijayvargiya on Murshidabad violence

"Tomorrow, I will visit violence-hit Dhuliyan and give compensation to people whose houses and shops were damaged," Banerjee added.

Bose has sent a report on the recent riots in Murshidabad district to the MHA, mentioning that the "twin spectre of radicalisation and militancy" poses a serious challenge to the state.

In his report, he suggested a slew of measures, including setting up an inquiry commission and outposts of central forces in districts bordering Bangladesh, besides writing, "needless to add, the provisions under Article 356 of the Constitution also remain".

The imposition of Article 356 of the Constitution refers to the President's rule in a state.

The governor also suggested several measures in the aftermath of violence that claimed the lives of at least three people, including a man and his son, and left several injured. The riot occurred amidst anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act protests.

In the report, the governor also claimed that the riots appeared "premeditated" and the state government was "aware of the imminent build-up of a threat to law and order in Murshidabad".

Banerjee, meanwhile, said her party, the Trinamool Congress, stands with the central government on matters of national security in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack..

"Our party is with the government on issues related to internal and external security," she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Lord Ram show lack of faith: Acharya Pramod

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Happy to take responsibility for INC's past mistakes: Rahul to Sikh student

Premiumvoting polls evm machine

Alliance or not: The Tamil Nadu factor in Puducherry Assembly polls

Congress, Congress flag

PM Modi made 'desperate U-turn' on caste census demand, says Congress

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann

Arvind Kejriwal announces sports club in every village of Punjab

Topics : Mamata Banerjee violence West Bengal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEPaytm Q4 Results 2025Bank of Baroda Q4 results 2025Adani US Bribery ChargesMahindra and Mahindra Q4 ResultsDelhi weather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon