Business Standard

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 10:38 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Surjewala moves adjournment motion to discuss Shah's Ambedkar remarks

Surjewala moves adjournment motion to discuss Shah's Ambedkar remarks

Surjewala said that Amit Shah's remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar reflect a deep-rooted mindset against the deprived and downtrodden communities of India

Randeep Surjewala

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 10:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday submitted an adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar.

"While participating in the discussion on 75 years of the journey of the Constitution of India, the Home Minister, Amit Shah, insulted the Chairman of the drafting committee of the Constitution, Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and passed remarks that clearly ridiculed the contributions of Baba Saheb Ambedkar. This is nothing short of an insult, not only to Baba Saheb but to the entire fraternity of the Scheduled Castes, the deprived, the poor and the aspirational classes of India," Surjewala said in the notice.

 

Surjewala said that Amit Shah's remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar reflect a deep-rooted mindset against the deprived and downtrodden communities of India.

"The ridiculing tone and tenor is an afront to the very tenets of the Constitution. This also reflects a deep-rooted mindset against the deprived and downtrodden communities of India. There is need to suspend all business of the House to discuss these important facets, including the mindset of the ruling dispensation, against the deprived, downtrodden and poor sections of people of India."

This follows a recent speech in the Rajya Sabha, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated, "If they had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar, they would have got heaven for seven lives."

Also Read

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Bhupinder

Haryana elections: Bhupinder Hooda wins big; Congress faces shock reversal

Randeep Surjewala

Cong on course to win polls, set to repeat 2005 performance: Surjewala

Randeep Surjewala

Amid infighting rumours, Surjewala says Selja to join Haryana Cong campaign

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Bhupinder

Congress releases 3rd list of 40 candidates for Haryana Assembly polls

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Centre to invest Rs 18,000 crore to build agri-export clusters: Chouhan

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan has supported Home Minister Amit Shah saying, "I know about Amit Shah. He has the biggest respect for Ambedkar ji. If you want to politicise everything, they (Opposition) are doing that."

On Thursday, INDIA Bloc MPs led by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi held a protest in the Parliament premises and demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Many MPs including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sanjay Raut, Mahua Majhi, and Ram Gopal Yadav were seen wearing blue clothes as a mark of protest against the Home Minister's remarks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Nishikant Dubey seeks action against Rahul for sharing Shah's edited speech

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan, RSS Sarsanghchalak

RSS chief Bhagwat bats for inclusive society, frowns upon new disputes

Parliament, New Parliament

Panel on ONOE Bills expanded to 39 members for wider representation

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

FIR against Rahul diversionary tactic in response to his protest: Venugopal

Kangana Ranaut

Shameful, Congress party's violence reached Parliament: Kangana Ranaut

Topics : Amit Shah Randeep Surjewala Congress BJP Ambedkar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon