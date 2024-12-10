Business Standard
Tejashwi Yadav accuses Bihar CM of 'misusing public funds' for propaganda

The RJD leader questioned the government's priorities, stating that billions of rupees are being spent on propaganda

The RJD leader questioned the government's priorities, stating that billions of rupees are being spent on propaganda.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 10:56 AM IST

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday.

Releasing a press statement, the Former Deputy Chief Minister claimed that a staggering Rs 2 billion 25 crore 78 lakh has been spent in just 15 days, allegedly to promote Bihar CM Kumar's image.

He further alleged that state government administration failure resulted in massive unemployment, mass exodus, murderous inflation, rampant crime and rampant corruption.

The RJD leader questioned the government's priorities, stating that billions of rupees are being spent on propaganda while students and women in the state lack basic facilities. Yadav also accused the government of looting public funds for personal gain.

 

"For 20 years Bihar has been thrown into the flames of wild unemployment, mass exodus, murderous inflation, rampant crime and rampant corruption by Nitish Kumar's wasteful spending of the poor people and poor state on his election picnic of Rs 225,78,000. Is it permissible to do?" he mentioned in a press statement.

"There is nothing on the ground for students and women but billions of rupees are being looted by the officials for propaganda," Tejashwi added.

Tejashwi criticised the government's attempts to showcase its achievements, such as the implementation of smart meters, and said that it cannot hide the extent of the destruction caused by corruption, bureaucracy, and institutional corruption.

"The pain of livelihoods, hundreds of bridges destroyed due to corruption, uncontrolled crime, unbridled inflation, record-breaking unemployment, administrative chaos, injustice, torture and bribery in police stations and blocks, death of thousands of people due to toxic alcohol, failure of prohibition...no amount of visitation to the massive fraud, institutional corruption, bureaucracy etc. of smart meters can now hide the extent of their destruction," he said.

He stated that Nitish Kumar would fix "zero issues" while spending a large sum to promote his agenda.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

