Veteran BJP leader Prabhat Jha passes away; MP CM Yadav condoles demise

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday expressed grief and paid condolences on the demise of the veteran leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Prabhat Jha. BJP leader Jha passed away at a hospital in Delhi on Friday morning at the age of 67 years. He was sick for a long time. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp CM Yadav posted on X, "Quite sad news was received about the demise of former state president of BJP MP and senior leader Prabhat Jha. May Baba Mahakal give peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss."

He further wrote, "Your (Prabhat Jha) vital role in the development of Madhya Pradesh will always inspire us. Your demise is an irreparable loss to the political world. Om Shanti!"

BJP state president VD Sharma also expressed his grief and paid tribute to the senior BJP leader.

"Received very sad news about the demise of senior BJP leader, former state president of BJP MP, Prabhat Jha. May God give peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this terrible loss. Om Shanti!," Sharma posted on X.

Chief minister of Uttrakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami also condoled and paid tribute over the departure of BJP leader Prabhat Jha.

"Sad news was received about the demise of senior BJP leader, former Rajya Sabha MP and former state president of Madhya Pradesh BJP Prabhat Jha. I pray to God to rest the departed soul in peace and provide strength to the bereaved family members and supporters to bear the loss. Humble tribute!," Dhami posted on X.

Jha was born on June 4, 1957 at Hariharpur, Darbhanga district in Bihar. He served as Madhya Pradesh BJP president from May 8, 2010 to December 15, 2012. He was elected as the member of Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh in April 2008.