Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step in

Union Home Minister Shah will visit the southern part of the state and Mamit. BJP leader Nitin Gadkari is likely to hold a rally in West Phaileng today

Amit Shah, Madhya Pradesh, Bimaru state

nion Home Minister Amit Shah (File)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 12:32 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cancelled his planned campaign trip to Mamit in poll-bound Mizoram, which was set for October 30. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will fill in for Modi, however, his date of campaigning is yet to be decided, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) media convener Johny Lalthanpuia said.

No reason was given for the cancellation of Modi's visit by Lalthanpuia. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is likely to hold a rally in West Phaileng on Monday. Shah will visit the southern part of the state and Mamit. The BJP, which contested 39 seats in the last Assembly elections in 2018, has fielded 23 nominees this time.

On Friday, BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda released the party's manifesto for the Assembly elections in Mizoram, pledging that 33 per cent of government jobs will be reserved for women. Nadda also promised to solve the long-standing border dispute with neighbouring Assam, if the party came to power. 

Also Read: Mizoram polls: MNF accuses CM contender Lalduhoma of misusing MLA funds

Congress will form next govt in Mizoram: Lalsawta

On Saturday, Congress's Mizoram state president Lalsawta claimed that after coming to power, it will create jobs for 100,000 people. At a public meeting at Maubawk, Lalsawta stated there was a need to remove the BJP from the Centre and its "ally" MNF from the state. Listing the promises his party made in the election manifesto, the veteran Congress leader claimed that the party would come to power with the help of God and the people.

Assembly elections in Mizoram are set to take place on November 3. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set the counting day for December 3. The term of the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram concludes on December 17 this year. Currently, the ruling MNF holds 27 seats, the Congress has five, and the BJP one.

Topics : Mizoram Mizo National Front Mizoram Assembly elections Zoramthanga BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 12:23 PM IST

