Won't contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

In the assembly elections held last year in MP, the Congress recorded a worst performance under Singh and another veteran Kamal Nath

Congress veteran from Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh, has ruled out contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"The question of contesting the elections does not arise because I am a member of Rajya Sabha and still have over two years (of the RS tenure) left," Singh told reporters in Khilchipur town in Rajgarh district on Saturday.

Notably, Singh had contested from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat in 2019 but lost to BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur by a margin of 3.65 lakh votes.

Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat is the home turf of Singh who hails from the Raghogarh assembly segment (Guna district) which falls under the Rajgarh parliamentary constituency.

Singh had represented Rajgarh LS seat in 1984 and 1991.

He said the Congress party will decide the candidate for Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency.

Of the total 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP holds 28 and the Congress one.

In the assembly elections held last year in MP, the Congress recorded a worst performance under Singh and another veteran Kamal Nath.