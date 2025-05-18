Monday, May 19, 2025 | 12:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Carlos Alcaraz beats Jannik Sinner again to win the Italian Open

Carlos Alcaraz beats Jannik Sinner again to win the Italian Open

There's only one player who is consistently beating Jannik Sinner.

Carlos Alcaraz, Carlos, Alcaraz

Alcaraz also solidified his status as the favorite to defend his title at the French Open, which starts next Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

AP Rome
1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 12:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

There's only one player who is consistently beating Jannik Sinner.

Carlos Alcaraz defeated the top-ranked player again, beating Sinner 7-6 (5), 6-1 to win his first Italian Open on Sunday and add another big clay-court title to his resume.

Since the start of last year, Alcaraz is the only player to beat Sinner more than once and now he's done it four straight times.

Alcaraz's victory before Sinner's home fans at the Foro Italico snapped the Italian's 26-match winning streak, which stretched back to October when Alcaraz beat him in the China Open final in a third-set tiebreaker. Alcaraz now leads the career series 7-4.

 

It was Sinner's first tournament back after a three-month doping ban.

Alcaraz also solidified his status as the favorite to defend his title at the French Open, which starts next Sunday.

More From This Section

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra crosses 90-metre mark; throws 90.23 m in Doha Diamond league

Top 20 throws in javelin throw events history

What is the men's javelin throw world record? Full list of highest throws

Neeraj Chopra

Doha Diamond League 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Weber's 91.06m throw outshines Neeraj's personal best of 90.23m

Neeraj's competitors at Doha Diamond League

Peters to Jena: Full list of Neeraj's competitors at Doha Diamond League

Neeraj and Arshad

Doha Diamond League 2025: Why will there be no Neeraj vs Arshad today?

Topics : Sports News Tennis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 18 2025 | 11:58 PM IST

Explore News

DC vs GT LIVE ScoreRR vs PBKS Playing 11DC vs GT Playing 11Cancer Myths Fact CheckCovid-19 in Hong KongWorld Hypertension DayPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon