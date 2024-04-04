Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bandhan Bank's advances increase 17.8% to Rs 1.28 trillion in Q4FY24

The bank said, in a regulatory filing, that the total deposits during the March quarter of FY'24 stood at Rs 1.35 trillion with a 25.1 per cent rise year-on-year

With the IDFC buy, Kolkata-headquartered Bandhan group will gain an entry straightway into the top-10 club.

CASA deposits of the lender at the end of the quarter ending March 31, 2024 stood at Rs 50,151 crore

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 7:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bandhan Bank on Thursday said its loans and advances have clocked Rs 1.28 trillion at the end of the fourth quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal, registering a 17.8 per cent growth year-on-year.
The lender said the same was Rs 1.09 trillion by the end of March 31, 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The bank said, in a regulatory filing, that the total deposits during the March quarter of FY'24 stood at Rs 1.35 trillion with a 25.1 per cent rise year-on-year.
 
 
CASA deposits of the lender at the end of the quarter ending March 31, 2024 stood at Rs 50,151 crore.
The CASA ratio was at 37.1 per cent.
The collection efficiency ratio of the bank at the end of the fourth quarter of the last fiscal stood at 99 per cent, it said.
Retail deposits of the bank (including CASA) at the end of the quarter ending March 31, 2024 stood at Rs 93,794 crore, and bulk deposits at Rs 41,404 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Bandhan Bank's micro challenges: Unsecured loan book, CEO's tenure

Bandhan Bank advances in Q3 FY24 increase by 18.6% to Rs 1.6 trn

Bandhan Bank to launch credit card in Apr-May; Piush Jha to head the unit

Bandhan Bank clarifies the NCGTC audit is only on CGFMU loan claims

Per capita income must go up to become 3rd largest economy: Bandhan Bank MD

NCDRC dismisses govt's 2015 plea against sale of Nestle's Maggi noodles

HDFC foreign legroom rises but misses index provider MSCI threshold

Boeing paid $160 mn in compensation after MAX 9 grounding, says Alaska Air

IBM, Microsoft collaborate to launch experience zone in Bengaluru

SS Innovations to start first human trials for remote telesurgery soon

Topics : Bandhan Bank Banking sector Banking system

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayByju RaveendranLok Sabha Election LiveRBI MPCIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon