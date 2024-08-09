Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Olympics 2024: Egyptian wrestler arrested on sexual assault charges

An Egyptian Olympic wrestler has been arrested on sexual assault charges during 2024, as per the French prosecutors.

Paris Olympic, Olympics, Olympics, Paris Olympic 2024

Paris: The Olympic symbol put up for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, in Paris, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

AP Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An Egyptian Olympic wrestler was arrested in Paris on sexual assault charges, French prosecutors said on Friday.
A 26-year-old athlete was detained early on Friday after allegedly groping a woman outside a Paris cafe, according to a statement from the Paris prosecutor's office.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The office did not name the wrestler but said he was born in Egypt and was in Paris to compete in the Olympics.
The Egyptian wrestling federation did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: ARG 2-1 BEL in hockey bronze medal tie; Aman aiming for bronze

Olympics: Sreejesh joins Bhaker as India's flag-bearer in closing ceremony

Olympics 2024: India's men and women relay teams fail to qualify for finals

CAS to deliver verdict on Phogat's application before the end of Paris 2024

Olympics 2024: Algerian boxer Khelif to fight for Gold amidst controversy

Topics : 2024 Olympics Olympics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon