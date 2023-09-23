close
Kamats Restaurants partners with IDFC First Bank for FASTag integration

Kamats Restaurants on Saturday said it has collaborated with IDFC First Bank for easy registration and recharge of FASTag at its outlets along the highways in Maharashtra and Gujarat

IDFC First Bank

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2023 | 6:33 PM IST
Kamats Restaurants on Saturday said it has collaborated with IDFC First Bank for easy registration and recharge of FASTag at its outlets along the highways in Maharashtra and Gujarat.
Under this partnership, users can now register for a fresh FASTag or recharge their existing FASTag accounts at Kamats outlets, the restaurant chain said in a statement.
"We are proud to be at the forefront of a convenient digital space in the restaurant industry. By teaming up with IDFC First Bank and integrating FASTag technology into our operations, we are not only making FASTag buying and recharging convenient while taking a meal break on the highways for our customers but also contributing to the digital transformation of India," Vikram Kamat, Founder and Chairman of The Vitskamats Group, said.
There are 137 Kamats Restaurants in Maharashtra and Gujarat, including those in the two cities as well as along the highways.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IDFC First Bank FASTags Gujarat Digital readiness

First Published: Sep 23 2023 | 6:33 PM IST

