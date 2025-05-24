Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 06:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Massive drone, missile attack hits Kyiv; residents shelter underground

Massive drone, missile attack hits Kyiv; residents shelter underground

Ukraine's capital came under a massive combined drone and missile attack late Friday with explosions and machine gun fire heard throughout the city.

Many residents of Kyiv are taking shelter in the underground subway stations. (File Photo: Reuters)

AP New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 6:41 AM IST

Many residents of Kyiv are taking shelter in the underground subway stations.

The debris of intercepted missiles and drones fell in at least four city districts, acting head of Kyiv military administration, Tymur Tkachenko, wrote on Telegram.

According to Tkachenko, six people required medical care after the attack, two fires sparked at Solomianskyi district of Kyiv.

Prior to the attack, city mayor Vitalii Klitschko warned Kyiv residents of more than 20 Russian strike drones heading towards Kyiv.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 24 2025 | 6:41 AM IST

