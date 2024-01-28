Sensex (    %)
                        
Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan chief ministers meet Home minister Amit Shah

Yadav and Sharma took charge as chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, respectively, in December

'Taking forward the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, Bhajan Lal ji is doing positive work towards freeing Rajasthan from the misrule of the Congress and moving it towards a new path of progress,' Shah said in another post in Hindi | Photo: x @AmitShah

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 8:12 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his Rajasthan counterpart Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah here and discussed various issues regarding their respective states.
Yadav and Sharma took charge as chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, respectively, in December.
"There was a meeting with the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shri Dr Mohan Yadav ji today. A meaningful discussion took place on various issues related to the development and good governance of the state," Shah said in Hindi in a post on X.
The home minister said the Rajasthan chief minister also met him.
"Taking forward the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, Bhajan Lal ji is doing positive work towards freeing Rajasthan from the misrule of the Congress and moving it towards a new path of progress," Shah said in another post in Hindi.
"I am confident that under his leadership, Rajasthan will witness all-round development," he added.

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 8:12 PM IST

