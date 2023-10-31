close
Power Mech Projects bags Rs 355 cr order from BHEL for trial operations

Based in Hyderabad, Power Mech Projects is one among the leading infrastructure-construction companies with global presence

rged

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 6:39 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Power Mech Projects on Tuesday said it has bagged a Rs 355 crore order from state-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).
The scope of work includes erection, commissioning and trial operation including application of lining/insulation, Power Mech Projects said in a regulatory filing.
It also includes handing over of boiler and its auxiliaries, power cycle piping, steam turbine generator of unit I and II at 2X660 MW NTPC, Talcher, Odisha, it said.
Based in Hyderabad, Power Mech Projects is one among the leading infrastructure-construction companies with global presence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Power Mech Projects Bhel electricity sector electricity in India NTPC

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 6:39 PM IST

