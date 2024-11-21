Business Standard
Home / World News / Russian military claims it shot down two British-made Storm Shadow missiles

Russian military claims it shot down two British-made Storm Shadow missiles

The Russian Defence Ministry said Thursday its air defence systems shot down two British-made Storm Shadow missiles, six HIMARS rockets and 67 drones.

missiles, attack

The announcement came in the ministry's daily roundup of the special military operation in Ukraine. | Representational

AP Moscow
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Russian Defence Ministry said Thursday its air defence systems shot down two British-made Storm Shadow missiles, six HIMARS rockets and 67 drones.

The announcement came in the ministry's daily roundup of the special military operation in Ukraine. It didn't say when or where exactly it happened or what the missiles were targeting.

This is not Moscow's first public announcement of the downing of Storm Shadow missiles. Russia earlier reported shooting some down over the annexed Crimean Peninsula.

Also Read

North Korea, Russia, North korea flag, Russia flag

North Korea, Russia sign agreement to expand their economic cooperation

US Ukraine, US Ukraine flag

US to give antipersonnel mines to Ukraine to help slow Russian advance

US-Russia, US Russia flag

US Embassy in Kyiv shuts on Russian attack threat after Biden policy shift

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Ukraine builds clean energy making it harder for Russia to destroy

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

US embassy in Ukraine's Kyiv shuts down over anticipated air attack

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Moscow

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon