The Indian maritime sector is navigating major geopolitical disruptions while adapting through innovation and policy support, experts said. Speaking at the first edition of Business Standard's Infrastructure Summit in New Delhi on Thursday, Captain Amit Singh of Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) and Kapil Mahajan, global chief information and technology officer, Allcargo Logistics, discussed how global uncertainties and increasing use of technology are impacting the shipping and logistics sector. CATCH BS INFRASTRUCTURE SUMMIT 2025 UPDATES LIVE
Highlighting global challenges, Singh said the shipping industry has been receptive to change, and MOL is working around geopolitical uncertainties to support the sector. Mahajan said that demand patterns have been disrupted, with global trade hit hard by ongoing wars and geopolitical tensions. Vessel movements have slowed, global demand has declined, and forecasts have gone awry, though he expressed hope for a turnaround.
Singh said that the turnaround timing of the ports has significantly improved. While constantly monitoring the long routes business, MOL is also increasingly focusing on the regional business. "We are deploying bigger vessels on longer routes, but also focusing on the regional business through feeder ships. We are looking at areas which can augment our shipping businesses," he said.