BS Infra Summit: CEOs flag key steps for India's airport hub ambitions

Indian airports’ push to become global hubs will depend on reducing passenger leakage to rival airports abroad, scaling up direct long-haul connectivity, and offering transfer experiences that are faster, smoother, and more attractive than regional competitors, said Noida International Airport CEO Christoph Schnellmann and Delhi International Airport CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar at the Business Standard Infrastructure Summit on Thursday.
For India, the ambition to establish its airports as global hubs—similar to Dubai or Singapore—is no longer a distant aspiration but an immediate necessity. Jaipuriar underlined how India’s inherent strengths are beginning to show results. “India has got inherent strength in terms of domestic feed, as pointed out by Christoph. In 2019, possibly only 17–18 per cent of people travelling to Europe or North America were taking direct flights from India. Compared to that, the percentages have improved quite dramatically. Now, close to 40–45 per cent of passengers are going directly to Europe from the Delhi airport,” he said.
For Delhi airport, Jaipuriar noted, the first priority has been to win over Indian travellers who might otherwise connect through Gulf or Southeast Asian airports. “Our initial aim is to become an airport of choice for the Indian traveller. We have been seeing leakage to nearby hubs, which feed on Indian travellers more than any other country around us,” he explained.
The ability to reverse that trend depends heavily on government action, particularly in bilateral air service agreements. These pacts determine how many flights each country’s airlines can operate to the other’s territory, and their structure can either favour or disadvantage Indian carriers. “We have been working with the government on policy changes. Air service agreements are one such change that the government has been looking at critically, because they should be framed in a manner that supports Indian carriers. Indian airports are there to support by providing infrastructure,” Jaipuriar said.
Gulf carriers like Emirates and Qatar Airways have been pressing India to increase bilateral flying rights. The UAE has sought revision of the 2014 agreement, which caps seat entitlements at 66,504 per week for each side. Emirates has exhausted its allocation and has repeatedly voiced frustration at not being allowed to add flights.
India has been reluctant to expand these rights, as Middle Eastern hubs like Dubai and Doha primarily channel Indian traffic onward to North America and Europe. At the same time, Indian carriers are inducting wide-body aircraft and expanding their own non-stop long-haul operations, positioning themselves to capture a larger share of outbound traffic.
The Delhi airport chief also acknowledged how perspectives within India have shifted in recent years. “About three or four years back, we probably did not have aspirations to become a hub for Indian airlines. We now have two strong airlines (Air India and IndiGo). So it is very important,” he observed.
Jaipuriar stressed that alongside route expansion and policy alignment, passenger experience plays a decisive role in hub creation. “On the topic of security procedures, the government is already working on making them smoother for transfer passengers using Delhi airport as a transit point. For those waiting, the airports need to create infrastructure that makes their stay more comfortable. We are looking at global brands and facilities to make their stay at Delhi airport more convenient. These are some of the things that government, airlines, and airports need to work on to make a hub,” he said.
On his part, Schnellmann, CEO of Noida International Airport, stressed that the battle for hub status cannot be fought in silos. “If we want to succeed in India with hubs, we must do so not individually as an airport, airline, or government, but as an industry,” he said. Noida International Airport, being built by Zurich Airport International AG, is expected to commence operations soon.
Schnellmann argued that India’s competitive advantage lies in how well its aviation sector can collaborate to design transfer experiences that stand out globally. “We do so by working together, and ultimately, in order to win, our ‘transfer product’ needs to be better in some meaningful way. Better may mean quicker, easier, cheaper, or more luxurious (for premium passengers). If we want to succeed as a hub, we must work together to define these transfer products and make them superior to the alternatives,” he explained.
Like Jaipuriar, Schnellmann pointed to India’s large and expanding travel market as the foundation on which global ambitions can be built. “We need to build on the natural strengths we have—a very large domestic market that is willing to travel and wants to travel abroad. That is the way forward,” he said.
Indian airports are also gaining confidence, supported by the record aircraft orders placed by domestic carriers to meet surging demand. Airlines have announced historic purchases since 2023. Air India Group ordered 470 aircraft in February 2023—250 from Airbus and 220 from Boeing. IndiGo followed in June 2023 with the world’s largest-ever single order of 500 A320neo family planes from Airbus. In January 2024, Akasa Air placed an order for 150 Boeing 737 Max jets, while IndiGo expanded further with an order for 30 A350 aircraft in April. Air India added 10 A350s and 90 A320 family planes in December 2024. Most recently, in June 2025, IndiGo ordered 30 more A350 wide-body planes from Airbus to strengthen its long-haul network for the coming decade.