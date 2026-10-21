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Asian Para Games: Sheetal and Payal secure silver in compound archery

Sheetal, who was born without arms, and Payal, a quadruple amputee, went down 141-150 to the Chinese duo of Xu Xueqing and Zhao Jing

Sheetal Devi, Sheetal

Sheetal Devi (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Nagoya
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2026 | 10:53 AM IST

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The teenage Indian pair of Sheetal Devi and Payal Nag clinched a silver medal after losing the compound women's doubles final at the Asian Para Games here on Wednesday.

Sheetal, who was born without arms, and Payal, a quadruple amputee, went down 141-150 to the Chinese duo of Xu Xueqing and Zhao Jing.

Payal and Sheetal, both 19, were not really able to match their Chinese opponents, playing catch-up throughout the match.

Sheetal had won a silver medal in this event in the last edition of the Games as well, partnering Sarita Devi.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Asian Games

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First Published: Oct 21 2026 | 10:53 AM IST