Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / No jiu-jitsu representation for India in Asian Games 2026; here's why

No jiu-jitsu representation for India in Asian Games 2026; here's why

Jiu-jitsu was added to the list of games in the Asian Games back in 2018 during the Jakarta Asian Games, where India also had no representation

India will not send jiu-jitsu contingent for Asian Games 2026

India will not send jiu-jitsu contingent for Asian Games 2026

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 11:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian sporting authorities have decided not to add jiu-jitsu players to their contingent for the Asian Games 2026, set to be held later this year in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. According to a media report from The Times of India, a lack of medal opportunities has been cited as the reason for the decision by the national federation.
 
Jiu-jitsu was added to the list of games in the Asian Games back in 2018 during the Jakarta Asian Games, where India also had no representation. However, at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, India sent 11 members in the contingent, but none of them were able to secure a podium finish. 
 

Decision made after TAGG programme

The Indian government earlier this year introduced a programme called the Target Asian Games Group (TAGG), which was modelled on the earlier introduced Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).
 
TAGG is meant to help athletes or sports that have the potential to boost India’s medal chances at the Asian Games and, according to The Times of India report, jiu-jitsu failed to fulfil all the criteria set by the programme.

Also Read

JLN Stadium

Delhi's Nehru Stadium to be rebuilt as modern sports city: Key details

Indian women kabaddi team, Asian Games

Ministry bans extra support staff for 2026 Asiad, even if not govt. billed

holistic heath, ecology, running, nature

Winning ways: Delhi must study global best sports management practicespremium

PR Sreejesh

Pro League a wake-up call before Asian Games, World Cup in 2026: Sreejesh

Chennai High court, Madras High Court, Madras HC

Deepam row: Madras HC upholds order allowing lamp lighting on hilltop

 
Subsequently, the government, which is looking at cost-cutting to boost financial aid for sports with better medal prospects, decided to axe jiu-jitsu from its contingent and allocate the funds to other sports which can earn podium finishes.

What is TAGG programme?

The Target Asian Games Group (TAGG) is a programme under India’s Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. It supports athletes who can win medals at the Asian Games. The focus is on high-potential competitors in Olympic and non-Olympic sports.
 
TAGG provides funding for training, equipment, travel and competition exposure. It also covers coaching, physio support and international camps. Athletes are selected based on performance data and future potential. The programme works alongside TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) but is specifically aligned with Asian Games success.
 
The goal of the programme is straightforward: help athletes prepare better, improve medal chances, and remove financial and training barriers. The support is case-by-case and sport-specific. It is not a scholarship for all athletes; it is a targeted performance programme.

Asian Games 2026 schedule

The 2026 Asian Games, to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, will run from September 19 to October 4, 2026, featuring around 460 medal events across 41 sports. Over 15,000 athletes from about 45 countries will compete at venues across Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya. The event will include traditional Olympic sports as well as regional disciplines such as cricket and esports.

More From This Section

Indian men's hockey team

India hockey to prioritise 2026 Asian Games over World Cup; here's why

Topics : Asian Games News Asian Games

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYajur Fibres IPOIMD Weather Forecast TodayUN Debate on US Venezuela AttackIsrael Lebanon AttackGold and Silver Price TodaySuresh Kalmadi Death NewsEmmvee Photovoltaic Stock RatingEmkay Auto Stocks Picks
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon