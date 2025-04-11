Friday, April 11, 2025 | 08:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Copa Libertadores stampede: Two fans die before Colo Colo-Fortaleza match

Copa Libertadores stampede: Two fans die before Colo Colo-Fortaleza match

The match was later suspended in the 70th minute due to unruly fans, although it was not immediately clear if it was related to the earlier deaths

Football, soccer

Football, soccer(Photo: Reuters)

AP Santiago (Chile)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two fans died on Thursday before the start of a Copa Libertadores match between the host Colo Colo and Fortaleza of Brazil near Santiago's estadio Monumental, a local prosecutor said.

According to authorities, a group of fans attempted to force their way into the stadium and tore down one of the venue's protective fences. The victims were reportedly trapped beneath them.

The match was later suspended in the 70th minute due to unruly fans, although it was not immediately clear if it was related to the earlier deaths.

The Eastern Flagrancy Prosecutor, Francisco Morales said that a group of fans tried to access the estadio Monumental through the Casa Alba, a building adjacent to the venue and the police tried to prevent them from entering.

 

A stampede ensued, resulting in the collapse of a fence, added Morales. We are currently investigating whether a police vehicle was involved in the death.

Also Read

BAR vs DOR

Champions League 2025 Q/F: Barcelona vs Dortmund live time and streaming

FCB vs INT

Champions League 2025 Q/F: Bayern vs Inter live match time and streaming

ARS vs RMA

Champions League 2025 Q/F: Arsenal vs Madrid live match time and streaming

BAR vs RMA

Real Madrid vs Barcelona legends: Real beat rivals Barca 2-0 in Mumbai

RMA vs BAR

Real Madrid vs Barcelona legends match: Date, live time, and streaming info

Authorities said one of the persons died at the scene and the other at a nearby medical clinic.

Match later suspended  Later, the match between Colo Colo and Fortaleza was suspended at the 70-minute mark, with the score level at 0-0, when a group of local fans started a protest by throwing objects onto the pitch. It was unclear whether the protests were related to the fan deaths before the match.

The Fortaleza players ran for cover in the locker room, while the Colo Colo players, led by captain Esteban Pavez and Arturo Vidal, tried to calm the fans.

The refereeing team, led by Uruguayan Gustavo Tejera, informed the players that the match had been stopped, and all the players went to the locker room. Later, it was announced that the match was officially suspended.

CONMEBOL deeply regrets the death of two fans near the estadio Monumental before the start of the match between Colo Colo and Fortaleza, said the governing body of soccer in South America.

We express our sincere condolences to their families and loved ones.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indian Super League 2024-25

ISL 2025: Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan set to lock horns in title showdown

Mohamad Salah

Mohammad Salah signs new deal with Liverpool to stay at Anfield till 2027

Erling Haaland

Man City's striker Haaland faces weeks on sidelines with ankle injury

Premier League

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Premier League live time, streaming

ARS vs FUL

Arsenal vs Fulham Premier League live match time, line-ups and streaming

Topics : football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayToday Upper Circuit Stock ListWhy are Stock Market Rising TodayQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon