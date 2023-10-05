close
Sensex (0.58%)
65604.46 + 378.42
Nifty (0.50%)
19533.65 + 97.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.45%)
5881.95 + 26.50
Nifty Midcap (0.16%)
40110.05 + 62.55
Nifty Bank (0.85%)
44339.25 + 375.20
Heatmap

Saudi Arabia steps up sports drive, bids for FIFA World Cup in 2034

The kingdom "intends to deliver a world-class tournament and will draw inspiration from Saudi Arabia's ongoing social and economic transformation," according to state media

FIFA, FIFA world Cup

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 12:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Kateryna Kadabashy

Saudi Arabia confirmed it plans to bid for the men’s football World Cup in 2034, as the kingdom tries to add to its slate of high-profile sporting events and become a major tourism hub.
 
The announcement late on Wednesday came shortly after FIFA, football’s governing body, said Morocco, Portugal and Spain will be hosts for the 2030 tournament. The 2026 version will be played in the US, Mexico and Canada.

The kingdom “intends to deliver a world-class tournament and will draw inspiration from Saudi Arabia’s ongoing social and economic transformation,” according to state media.

Under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the country is investing trillions of dollars in new cities, tourism resorts and electric-vehicle manufacturing as it looks to diversify from oil.

Sport is a big part of that push, with Saudi Arabia hosting events such as Formula One Races, boxing bouts and the Dakar Rally in recent years.

Also Read

Expat Salaries in Saudi Arabia are highest in world, says ECA survey

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

Ronaldo to Neymar: Saudi Arabia is changing football one player at a time

Saudi prince MBS warned US of economic pain amid oil feud last year: Report

Saudi Pro League live telecast: How to watch Neymar, Ronaldo games in India

Ronaldinho confirms his 'maiden visit' to West Bengal in mid October

Fenway Sports Group sells minority stake in Liverpool FC to Dynasty Equity

Asian Games Highlights, Day 5: Gold in Shooting, IND 5th in medals tally

Obtained primary goal: Stimac on reaching football round 16 in Asian Games

Asian Games 2023 Day 1 Highlights: India bag 5 medals in rowing, shooting


It’s also pumped money into football. The country’s teams spent $875 million between June and August to buy in foreign stars such as Brazil’s Neymar and France’s Karim Benzema. Only English clubs outspent them.

Saudi Arabia had considered going for the 2030 World Cup, with several media outlets saying it was planning a joint bid with Greece and Egypt.

A successful bid for 2034 would see the World Cup return to the Persian Gulf for the second time, after Qatar played host in 2022.

Several critics have accused Saudi Arabia of using events to “sportswash” its image and human-rights record. In a Fox News interview last month, the crown prince said sports investments were primarily aimed at growing the economy.

Topics : Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup football

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesCricket World Cup 2023 | ENG vs NZ Playing 11Google Pixel 8 Series LaunchAsian Games 2023 October 05 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyMS Dhoni Sports New Hairstyle

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: ReportHow a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out hereCricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs NZ Playing 11 live match time, streaming

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrestPM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon