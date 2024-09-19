Business Standard
Home / Sports / Football News / Tottenham's late comeback gives late win against Coventry in League Cup

Tottenham's late comeback gives late win against Coventry in League Cup

Brennan Johnson completed Spurs' comeback with the winner in the second minute of stoppage time.

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

AP Coventry (UK)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tottenham avoided a shock defeat in the third round of the English League Cup after scoring two late goals to beat second-division Coventry 2-1 on Wednesday.
Djed Spence evened the score in the 88th minute at Coventry Arena after Brandon Thomas-Asante had fired the home team ahead in the 63rd.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Brennan Johnson completed Spurs' comeback with the winner in the second minute of stoppage time.
Coventry had come agonizingly close to upsetting Manchester United in the semifinal of the FA Cup last season losing on penalties after a 3-3 draw at Wembley.
 
And it was another heartbreak against Premier League opposition after Tottenham's late rescue act.
Coventry were outstanding with the energy they brought, we had to dig deep today and we found what we needed to win the game, Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou said.

More From This Section

football

Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr fires another coach

football

Murray's stoppage time strike powers Jamshedpur FC to 2-1 win over FC Goa

UEFA Champions League 2024

UEFA Champions League 2024 Highlights: Bayern win 9-2; Liverpool beat Milan

AC Milan vs Liverpool FC

UEFA Champions League 2024: AC Milan vs Liverpool live time, streaming

UEFA Champions League 2024

UEFA Champions League matches on Sept 17: Bayern, Real, Liverpool in action

Elsewhere, Wolverhampton's troubled start to the season continued with a 3-2 loss at Brighton that saw it eliminated from the competition.
Carlos Baleba and Simon Adingra gave Brighton a 2-0 lead at Amex Stadium and Goncalo Guedes pulled one back for Wolves before halftime.
Ferdi Kadioglu made it 3-1 in the 85th and Tommy Doyle scored a consolation for Wolves in the 90th.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Lionel Messi

Miranchuk's late goal rescues 2-2 draw for Atlanta against Messi's Miami

Arsenal football

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard out with ''significant'' ankle ligament damage

football

UCL: Man City, Inter play out 0-0 draw, PSG scores late to beat Girona

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League matches on Sept 18: City, Barca and Arsenal in action

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League 2024: Man City vs Inter Milan live time, streaming

Topics : football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon