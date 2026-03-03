Tuesday, March 03, 2026 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US midfielder Weston McKennie extends Juventus contract till 2030

United States midfielder Weston McKennie had his contract at Juventus extended on Monday so that he can spend a decade with the Turin club.

AP Turin (Italy)
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2026 | 11:12 AM IST
The new deal expires in 2030 - 10 years after McKennie signed with Juventus. 

The extension was announced by Juventus and comes three months before a home World Cup for McKennie. It also comes with a reported salary increase from 2.5 million euros ($3 million) to 4 million euros ($4.7 million) per season, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 27-year-old McKennie has 26 goals and provided 26 assists in 220 appearances for Juventus. He has also become a favorite of new Juventus coach Luciano Spalletti, who appreciates McKennie's versatility - even fielding him at striker recently.

 

McKennie has eight goals since Spalletti was hired in October - more than any other player in the squad.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 03 2026 | 11:12 AM IST

