Messi, Telasco Segovia guide Inter Miami to 4-2 victory over Orlando

Messi took a pass from Segovia and scored in the 57th minute to pull Inter Miami (1-1-0) even at 2-2 and Segovia scored unassisted in the 85th for the lead

Inter Miami's Messi playing in MLS

AP Orlando
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 2:55 PM IST
Lionel Messi scored twice in a four-goal second half, defender Telasco Segovia added a goal and two assists and defending champion Inter Miami rallied to beat Orlando City 4-2 on Sunday night, winning for the first time at Inter and Co. Stadium.

Messi took a pass from Segovia and scored in the 57th minute to pull Inter Miami (1-1-0) even at 2-2 and Segovia scored unassisted in the 85th for the lead.

Messi put the finishing touch on the victory when he scored off a free kick in the 90th. The reigning MVP's first two goals of the season give him 52 in his first 55 regular-season MLS matches - 51 of them in his last 49 appearances.

 

Marco Pasalic took a pass from Ivan Angulo and scored in the 18th minute to give Orlando City (0-2-0) a 1-0 lead. Pasalic has scored in four straight matches against Inter Miami.

Defender Griffin Dorsey set up Martin Ojeda for a goal six minutes later for a 2-0 advantage that stood through halftime.

Inter Miami cut it to 2-1 four minutes into the second half on Mateo Silvetti's first career goal. Defenders Segovia and Facundo Mura had assists as the 20-year-old forward found the net in his fifth career appearance.

Segovia had eight goals and six assists as a rookie last season, while Mura collected his first assist in his first season.

Dayne St. Clair, the reigning goalkeeper of the year, turned away three shots - all in the second half of his second start with Inter Miami.

Maxime Crepeau had four saves in his second start for Orlando City.

Teenager Colin Guske, 19, will miss Orlando City's next match after the rookie picked up two yellow cards in his first start - the second one led to his exit in the 88th minute.

Inter Miami, which had never won in its previous nine trips to Orlando, was coming off a 3-0 road loss to Los Angeles FC.

Orlando City swept Inter Miami during the regular season last year and leads the all-time series 8-7-4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 2:55 PM IST

