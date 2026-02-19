AC Milan stumble vs Como with 1-1 draw, trail Inter by seven points now

AC Milan fell seven points behind Inter Milan in the Italian title race after drawing 1-1 at home to Como.

Argentina midfielder Nico Paz put the visitors ahead in the 32nd minute on Wednesday, following a clumsy error from Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

The France No. 1 tried passing the ball from the edge of his penalty area, but Paz swiftly intercepted it and shot through Maignan's legs for his ninth league goal of the season.

Portugal winger Rafael Leao equalized midway through the second half for Milan with a neat lob, after being set up by midfielder Ardon Jashari.

Second-place Milan is four points ahead of defending champion Napoli in third.

Como moved into sixth spot on goal difference from Atalanta in the race for a Champions League place next season. Fifth-place Juventus is four points ahead.